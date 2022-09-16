Above normal temperatures today. Red Flag Warnings in place for portions of Wyoming this afternoon for the expected dry and windy conditions. For those who don’t care for the warm and dry, cooler and wetter weather makes a return for Wednesday. Today’s high temperatures are projected to be at 70 in Dubois, 78 in Jeffrey City, 79 in Lander, 83 in Riverton and Shoshoni and 84 in Thermopolis and Worland. Peak wind gusts today will be in the low 30 mph range for Dubois, Shoshoni and Lander, in the upper 20 mph range for Riverton Thermopolis and Worland.

SHOSHONI, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO