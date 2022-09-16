Read full article on original website
Derek Lee Headley Sr.
Derek Lee Headley Sr. 35, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, WY. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., on Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Chandelle Event Center, with a wake to follow. The funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial ground will be at the Headley Cemetery. The feast and paint ceremony will follow after at Eagle Hall.
Richard Harry Weber
Richard Harry Weber entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness in Riverton, WY, with his family by his side. Funeral services with full military honors will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY. Pastor Bonita Knox will be officiating. A viewing will be held at the Davis Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 6:00 p.m-7:00 p.m.
Thomas Paul Powell
Thomas Paul Powell, 74, of Riverton died Friday evening, September 16, 2022 at the Thermopolis Rehab and Wellness. A viewing will be 9:00 a.m. until service time Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton with funeral service starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery.
Apple Fest Drew Big Crowd Saturday in Lander; Herman Won Best Pie
The Third Annual Apple Festival sponsored by the Lander Pioneer Museum drew a huge crowd to the museum on Saturday. Numerous events for kids and adults were featured with the highlights being the Best Apple Pie Contest and for the kids, the applesauce eating contest. There was a display of apples grown in the Lander Valley and free apple juice and apple cider were treats for the visitors.
Contracted Chinook Helicopter Helped Cool the Washakie Park Fire
With the wildland fire 10 miles west of Fort Washakie now at 70 percent containment and the week ending rains dowsing most of the active fire, what is left today is mop up of smoldering and creeping fire in the perimeter’s interior. One of the tools used by firefighters...
Warm, Dry and Windy with Elevated Fire Conditions Today
Above normal temperatures today. Red Flag Warnings in place for portions of Wyoming this afternoon for the expected dry and windy conditions. For those who don’t care for the warm and dry, cooler and wetter weather makes a return for Wednesday. Today’s high temperatures are projected to be at 70 in Dubois, 78 in Jeffrey City, 79 in Lander, 83 in Riverton and Shoshoni and 84 in Thermopolis and Worland. Peak wind gusts today will be in the low 30 mph range for Dubois, Shoshoni and Lander, in the upper 20 mph range for Riverton Thermopolis and Worland.
New Fairgrounds Parking Lot Taking Shape
The Fremont County Commissioners July 28th approved an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded project at the county fairgrounds in Riverton for paving the deteriorating parking lot there in front of the Fremont Center and Heritage Hall. Originally authorized at $700,000, the action taken Tuesday reauthorized the project at a funding level of $920,000.
New Airport Hanger Under Construction at CWRA
Random Ranch, LLC, has now erected the steel for its new 120′ by 120′ hanger at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. A similar hanger is being constructed at Lander’s Hunt Field Airport as well. According to a memo from then Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield (who...
Lander’s Newest Structure Going Up in Enterprise Business Park
The new headquarters for the Maven Outdoor Equipment Company in Lander is fast taking shape. Maven features award winning optics including custom binoculars, spotting scopes, and rifle scopes exclusively sold direct with no middle man and no retail markup, according to its website. The new building is going up in the Enterprise Business Park on Lander’s East Entrance.
