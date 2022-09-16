The Times podcast: Back to the moon — and beyond?
Sometime soon, NASA plans to launch a powerful new rocket. The launch is part of an ambitious quest to get people back to the moon for the first time in half a century — and just maybe, even further.
Today, why the U.S. and its partners are determined to go back to the moon and the role politics plays when we reach for the stars. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga
More reading:
NASA’s return to the moon is delayed again after scrub because of fuel leak
Column One: 50 years after Apollo 11, the moon’s allure still resonates
Readers remember the Apollo 11 moon landing, 50 years later
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .
Comments / 0