The Times podcast: Back to the moon — and beyond?

 3 days ago

Sometime soon, NASA plans to launch a powerful new rocket. The launch is part of an ambitious quest to get people back to the moon for the first time in half a century — and just maybe, even further.

Today, why the U.S. and its partners are determined to go back to the moon and the role politics plays when we reach for the stars. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga

More reading:

NASA’s return to the moon is delayed again after scrub because of fuel leak

Column One: 50 years after Apollo 11, the moon’s allure still resonates

Readers remember the Apollo 11 moon landing, 50 years later

