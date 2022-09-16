The Latest Executive Moves at Maesa, Chantecaille, Modern Meadow and More

Piyush Jain

Maesa has tapped Piyush Jain, a Unilever alum of over 20 years, as its new chief executive officer. Jain was most recently the CEO at hand soap brand Hand in Hand for just over a year. Prior to that, he was the U.S. global brand vice president of hair care at Unilever, where he led brands including Dove, Lux, Suave and Tresemmé. Jain succeeds Gianni Pieraccioni, who was appointed CEO of Maesa in 2021 and has stepped down for personal reasons.

Emily Coleman

Emily Coleman has joined Chantecaille as the luxury brand’s new CEO. Coleman succeeds founder Sylvie Chantecaille. Coleman joins Chantecaille following a 20-year stint at L’Oréal where she dealt in marketing, supply chain and retail operations in a variety of roles, her most recent being senior vice president of Urban Decay. Beginning in 2023, Sylvie Chantecaille will focus her time on conservation efforts to protect wild spaces and endangered species.

Catherine Roggero-Lovisi

Biotech company Modern Meadow has named Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, formerly president and chief operating officer of the company, as its new CEO, one year into her tenure. Among her priorities are to accelerate the company’s commercial development and delve further into technology-focused partnerships. Anna Bakst, who previously held the role, will continue to serve on the company’s board, as executive chair.

Dean Neiger

Sky Organics cofounder Dean Neiger has stepped down from his longtime role as chief strategy officer and been named the company’s first chief sustainability officer. As his first rule of order in his new position, Neiger kicked off a partnership with carbon-offsetting platform Ecologi to plant one tree per online order made on the brand’s website. The brand has yet to name Neiger’s successor as chief strategy officer.

Monaé Everett

Hairstylist Monaé Everett has joined Blushington as one of two of the New York makeup salon’s artistic directors. She joins the company one month after the opening of its New York City flagship following its post-pandemic return to brick-and-mortar, where the salon debuted blowout services for the first time since its founding in 2011. Everett will oversee training stylists and aiding the integration of blowouts for all hair types and textures.

Jessica Payne

Blushington named Jessica Payne its second artistic director, marking a homecoming of sorts for the celebrity makeup artist, who launched her career as a Blushington artist. Payne will oversee the company’s makeup services and support new and returning artists in addition to testing products for Blushington’s curated selection of shoppable beauty products.