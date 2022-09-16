ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Latest Executive Moves at Maesa, Chantecaille, Modern Meadow and More

By Noor Lobad
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYaHR_0hxznwsp00
Piyush Jain

Maesa has tapped Piyush Jain, a Unilever alum of over 20 years, as its new chief executive officer. Jain was most recently the CEO at hand soap brand Hand in Hand for just over a year. Prior to that, he was the U.S. global brand vice president of hair care at Unilever, where he led brands including Dove, Lux, Suave and Tresemmé. Jain succeeds Gianni Pieraccioni, who was appointed CEO of Maesa in 2021 and has stepped down for personal reasons.

More from WWD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knnrX_0hxznwsp00
Emily Coleman

Emily Coleman has joined Chantecaille as the luxury brand’s new CEO. Coleman succeeds founder Sylvie Chantecaille. Coleman joins Chantecaille following a 20-year stint at L’Oréal where she dealt in marketing, supply chain and retail operations in a variety of roles, her most recent being senior vice president of Urban Decay. Beginning in 2023, Sylvie Chantecaille will focus her time on conservation efforts to protect wild spaces and endangered species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXNQh_0hxznwsp00
Catherine Roggero-Lovisi

Biotech company Modern Meadow has named Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, formerly president and chief operating officer of the company, as its new CEO, one year into her tenure. Among her priorities are to accelerate the company’s commercial development and delve further into technology-focused partnerships. Anna Bakst, who previously held the role, will continue to serve on the company’s board, as executive chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTjla_0hxznwsp00
Dean Neiger

Sky Organics cofounder Dean Neiger has stepped down from his longtime role as chief strategy officer and been named the company’s first chief sustainability officer. As his first rule of order in his new position, Neiger kicked off a partnership with carbon-offsetting platform Ecologi to plant one tree per online order made on the brand’s website. The brand has yet to name Neiger’s successor as chief strategy officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCamr_0hxznwsp00
Monaé Everett

Hairstylist Monaé Everett has joined Blushington as one of two of the New York makeup salon’s artistic directors. She joins the company one month after the opening of its New York City flagship following its post-pandemic return to brick-and-mortar, where the salon debuted blowout services for the first time since its founding in 2011. Everett will oversee training stylists and aiding the integration of blowouts for all hair types and textures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ql654_0hxznwsp00
Jessica Payne

Blushington named Jessica Payne its second artistic director, marking a homecoming of sorts for the celebrity makeup artist, who launched her career as a Blushington artist. Payne will oversee the company’s makeup services and support new and returning artists in addition to testing products for Blushington’s curated selection of shoppable beauty products.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Espressoh Lands in New York With Café-like Pop-up Store

MILAN — Whether looking for a new makeup brand to test or a simple cup of coffee, the Espressoh pop-up store installed in 251 Elizabeth Street in New York this week will have beauty aficionados covered. Dubbed “OhBar” and running through Sunday, the café-like temporary store is the first IRL retail project the Italian indie beauty label has set up in the U.S., a market that is gaining increasing relevance for the brand. According to Chiara Cascella, who founded the company in 2018, over the past year sales increased from 2 percent to 20 percent of total revenues.More from WWDEye Candy:...
RETAIL
WWD

Battalion Marketing Names Cantonwine a Partner

Robbie Cantonwine has been named a partner in the Battalion marketing communications company, effective immediately. As a partner, he will work even more closely with founding partner Jim Kloiber. Cantonwine has been at Battalion for four years and during that time has overseen many of the firm’s key clients, including...
BUSINESS
fashionweekdaily.com

Front Row Fixture! Meet Neiman Marcus’ Stylish VP of Luxury Fashion Jodi Kahn And Follow Her To NYFW

Neiman Marcus power player and industry veteran Jodi Kahn has stepped into a major new position after 14 years at the famed multi-brand retailer. The Dallas-based newly-minted vice president of luxury fashion hasn’t wasted a second either. Since taking up the reigns of her role, Kahn has introduced twelve up-and-coming, emerging brands into the offering and overseen key partnerships such as the runaway success that was Balmain x Barbie. We caught up with her during a hectic NYFW, and before she begins her whistle stop tour around Europe for shows in London, Paris, and Milan, to hear how things are going…and what’s to come!
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Meadow#Unilever#Business Industry#Linus Business#Maesa#Wwd Eye Candy
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Italian Fashion Logs Best-performing Year to Date as Milan Fashion Week Draws Near

MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week draws nearer, the Italian fashion industry has left the quagmire caused by the COVID-19 pandemic behind, logging revenues of 83.3 billion euros in 2021 and on track to jump 10.5 percent this year to 92 billion euros, according to preliminary projections, according to a study from Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. It is the industry’s best performance in 20 years. Unveiling the full schedule of Milan Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 20 to 26 and features more than 60 shows, the majority of which are physical, Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Tommy Dorfman x Simon Miller Drop Size-Inclusive Footwear Collaboration

Footwear brand Simon Miller has tapped Tommy Dorfman to create a size-inclusive capsule of boots and clogs. The duo, longtime friends, created three styles in limited-edition colors. The High Raid Boot is a platform silhouette arriving with a pastel pink upper contrasted with black soles, while the High Mojo Boot is a knee-length option arriving in a tonal design. Rounding out the range are the Bubble Clogs, which are dressed in the same pastel hue as well as a fuzzy red iteration. Putting inclusivity first, each silhouette is offered in sizes up to 45.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation

Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore head-to-toe black, and pearl jewelry, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. In wearing pearls, they adhered to a mourning custom first introduced in the age of Queen Victoria. She wore them with her all-black outfits following the death of her husband, Prince Albert. Pearls are thought to represent purity, but also tears, and the British royal family has continued the tradition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Honoring Queen Elizabeth II, From David Beckham to Prince William and Harry

LONDON — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has had a standstill effect on the U.K. Mourners have been queuing from the early hours of the night in London to pay their respects to the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, where she lies in state.More from WWDPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General AssemblyCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York City Former England football captain, David Beckham was one of the high-profile names in the waiting line on Friday, waiting from 2 a.m. and remaining in his position for 13 hours. Beckham turned down the offer...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

16Arlington RTW Spring 2023

It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness. Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Khrisjoy Puffs Up Offering With Menswear and Kidswear Boost

MILAN — High-end puffer brand Khrisjoy is in expansion mode. A year after Alsara Investment Group took a majority stake in the Italian label established by Maurizio Purificato and Marzia Belotti, the investment company’s view to expand the brand’s global reach, product offer and digital capabilities is taking shape.
APPAREL
WWD

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: World Leaders, Royals, Family Members Gather at Westminster Abbey

LONDON — At 8 a.m. local time, the doors of Westminster Abbey opened for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 at 96.  Members of the royal family, world leaders and the public gathered at the historic church that meant so much to the late monarch. It was where she married Prince Philip in 1947 and where she was crowned in 1953.More from WWDTributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the Runway at London Fashion WeekPictures of London in Mourning for Queen Elizabeth IIKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style Moments Guests included U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Off-White Takes Over Saks Windows

Saks Fifth Avenue is dedicating its windows to Off-White, the brand that was founded by the late Virgil Abloh. The 50th Street windows will showcase the collection from Friday until Oct. 2.More from WWDSaks x Chloe Bailey NYFW PartyInside Saks' Summer Kickoff Dinner Co-hosted by KeKe PalmerBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech Opening Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer of Saks, said: “All of the women’s looks in the windows are exclusive to Saks for this time period. The runway styles represent what’s to come from the full collection, which resonates strongly with the Saks customer.” The looks in Saks’ 50th...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Inside the Renovation of Cartier’s Fifth Avenue Mansion

Luxury brands are rethinking the role of the modern boutique, and legacy timepiece and jewelry maker Cartier is no exception. The brand has renovated its legendary Fifth Avenue boutique — the 28,772-square-foot, Neo-Renaissance landmarked building that has been Cartier’s home in Manhattan for more than a century — to serve both a modern client and reaffirm the location as a place in New York City’s history.More from WWDFashion Ave 50th AnniversaryThe Cartier 5th Avenue Mansion RenovationSummer in the City: The Dimes Square Scene “The project was certainly about modernizing it from a visual and technological perspective, but it was also about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Eric Emanuel and Fashion Scholarship Fund Launch New Program

SCHOLARLY ADVICE: Building on an alliance that was started last year, the sportswear designer Eric Emanuel has launched a $500,000 scholarship program with the Fashion Scholarship Fund. Applications are now being accepted for students to join the inaugural 2023 Class of Five EE x FSF Scholars. The aim is to attract a range of students with different majors and backgrounds. Created with $500,000 for the first five years of the program, the EE x FSF Scholarship Program will select five scholars each year from different disciplines. Each person will receive a $10,000 scholarship, $5,000 in added grant opportunities, an apprenticeship and...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Twenty Four Ukrainian Fashion Brands Unite for Pop-up Store in SoHo

Knowing that the continuous news coverage of the war in Ukraine is not enough to keep millions in tune with the suffering and destruction that is ongoing there, four Ukrainian fashion designers and two other Ukrainian brands staged a group presentation during New York Fashion Week to bolster their businesses and to humanize their country’s plight. Approximately 7.2 million people have fled Ukraine for other parts of Europe and an estimated 8 million people have been displaced within the country.More from WWDStaud RTW Spring 2023Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWTheophilio RTW Spring 2023 Now consumers in New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy