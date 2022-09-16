ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Road closure planned for State Road 58 in Bedford, starting in October

BEDFORD – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure, beginning on or around Monday, October 10, on State Road 58 in Bedford. This closure will be to allow crews to remove a railroad crossing on the roadway. Once rails are removed, the former crossing will be reconstructed and repaved. This project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Road Closure is planned on State Road 57 in Greene County on Thursday

GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 57 near Newberry. Beginning on or around Thursday, September 22, State Road 57 will be closed near Newberry. This closure will allow crews to replace three separate pipes under the roadway. The closure is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Road closure planned for US 231 starting Tuesday, September 27th

GREENE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on US 231 south of Bloomfield. Beginning on or around Tuesday, September 27, US 231 will be closed just north of I-69, nine miles south of Bloomfield. This closure will facilitate five pipe replacement projects. Closures will occur during the daytime, re-opening the roadway in the evening when each pipe project completes. The entire closure will take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
BLOOMFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 19, 2022

8:13 p.m. Heather Deckard, 41, Heltonville, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 8:32 a.m. Lindsay Turpin, 36, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. 9:00 p.m. Aleczander Bennett, 23, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. 11:09 a.m. Joshua Strange, 30, Scottsburg, providing false information to a government official,...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Board of Works will meet today

BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works will meet today at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Reading And Approval Of Minutes – August 11th Special Meeting (Amended Minutes), August 15th and August 23rd Special Meeting.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

14-year-old loses control of vehicle crashing on Kings Ridge Road

MITCHELL – A Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy investigated a two-vehicle accident on Friday, September 16th at 3:37 p.m. on Kings Ridge Road at the intersection of US 50. According to police a 14-year-old female, of Mitchell, was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and was traveling west from...
MITCHELL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Drivers, passengers injured in four-vehicle crash this weekend

GNAW BONE — Three were transported to Columbus Regional Hospital (CRH) this weekend after a crash on State Road 46 East. On Sept. 16, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Brown County (Nashville) Volunteer Fire Department, IU Health Lifeline EMS and Columbus Regional Health EMS responded to the 4100 block of 46 East for an accident involving four vehicles.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Deputy investigates a rear-end collision on State Road 60

BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy investigated a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, September 18th at 2:56 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 and Old State Road 60. According to the accident report, a gray 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 39-year-old Joshua Mullis, of Shoals,...
SHOALS, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington accepting applications to serve on city’s boards and commissions

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from community members who would like to serve on one of the following City boards or commissions:. For more information visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=51. Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs. Seat(s) available: 2. Appointed by: Bloomington Common Council. For more information visit...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Elderly man missing from Westport found safe

Westport, IN — There’s a happy ending to the case of an elderly Westport man who went missing late Sunday night. 92-year-old Raymond Peden (pictured) was found safe around 5:30 Monday morning. Authorities say he left a home on South County Road 300 West around 11:00 Sunday night,...
WESTPORT, IN
wbiw.com

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on December 16th

BEDFORD — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing on December 16, 2022, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement released on Friday to hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

2022 STEAM Night is Thursday, October 6th

BLOOMINGTON – The 2022 STEAM Night is an event wither you can enjoy an evening of hands-on activities with your family. The event is Thursday, October 6th from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Academy of Science & Entrepreneurship at 444 South Patterson Drive in Bloomington. Those attending...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Train vs car wreck stops traffic in Vigo County

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Doberman Street and Gross Road for a train vs car accident. According to Vigo County Dispatch, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police identify man killed Friday in vehicle and train crash

VIGO CO. – Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Doberman Street on Friday. The Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says 81-year-old Kenneth Hauptli was killed when his vehicle crashed into a train. The accident was reported around 7:00 p.m. on Doberman Street just south of...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

