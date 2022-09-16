GREENE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on US 231 south of Bloomfield. Beginning on or around Tuesday, September 27, US 231 will be closed just north of I-69, nine miles south of Bloomfield. This closure will facilitate five pipe replacement projects. Closures will occur during the daytime, re-opening the roadway in the evening when each pipe project completes. The entire closure will take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

BLOOMFIELD, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO