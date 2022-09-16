Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Road closure planned for State Road 58 in Bedford, starting in October
BEDFORD – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure, beginning on or around Monday, October 10, on State Road 58 in Bedford. This closure will be to allow crews to remove a railroad crossing on the roadway. Once rails are removed, the former crossing will be reconstructed and repaved. This project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
wbiw.com
Road Closure is planned on State Road 57 in Greene County on Thursday
GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 57 near Newberry. Beginning on or around Thursday, September 22, State Road 57 will be closed near Newberry. This closure will allow crews to replace three separate pipes under the roadway. The closure is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
wbiw.com
Road closure planned for US 231 starting Tuesday, September 27th
GREENE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on US 231 south of Bloomfield. Beginning on or around Tuesday, September 27, US 231 will be closed just north of I-69, nine miles south of Bloomfield. This closure will facilitate five pipe replacement projects. Closures will occur during the daytime, re-opening the roadway in the evening when each pipe project completes. The entire closure will take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 19, 2022
8:13 p.m. Heather Deckard, 41, Heltonville, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 8:32 a.m. Lindsay Turpin, 36, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. 9:00 p.m. Aleczander Bennett, 23, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. 11:09 a.m. Joshua Strange, 30, Scottsburg, providing false information to a government official,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Bedford Board of Works will meet today
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works will meet today at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Reading And Approval Of Minutes – August 11th Special Meeting (Amended Minutes), August 15th and August 23rd Special Meeting.
wbiw.com
14-year-old loses control of vehicle crashing on Kings Ridge Road
MITCHELL – A Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy investigated a two-vehicle accident on Friday, September 16th at 3:37 p.m. on Kings Ridge Road at the intersection of US 50. According to police a 14-year-old female, of Mitchell, was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and was traveling west from...
wbiw.com
Zero In Bloomington Climate Action Website launches to accelerate Bloomington Climate Action Plan
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington’s Department of Economic and Sustainable Development has launched the “Zero In Bloomington” initiative (zeroinbloomington.com) to help individuals and groups track progress towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions in support of Bloomington’s communitywide climate goal to reach net zero by 2050.
bcdemocrat.com
Drivers, passengers injured in four-vehicle crash this weekend
GNAW BONE — Three were transported to Columbus Regional Hospital (CRH) this weekend after a crash on State Road 46 East. On Sept. 16, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Brown County (Nashville) Volunteer Fire Department, IU Health Lifeline EMS and Columbus Regional Health EMS responded to the 4100 block of 46 East for an accident involving four vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates a rear-end collision on State Road 60
BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy investigated a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, September 18th at 2:56 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 and Old State Road 60. According to the accident report, a gray 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 39-year-old Joshua Mullis, of Shoals,...
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police […]
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington accepting applications to serve on city’s boards and commissions
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from community members who would like to serve on one of the following City boards or commissions:. For more information visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=51. Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs. Seat(s) available: 2. Appointed by: Bloomington Common Council. For more information visit...
WRBI Radio
Elderly man missing from Westport found safe
Westport, IN — There’s a happy ending to the case of an elderly Westport man who went missing late Sunday night. 92-year-old Raymond Peden (pictured) was found safe around 5:30 Monday morning. Authorities say he left a home on South County Road 300 West around 11:00 Sunday night,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on December 16th
BEDFORD — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing on December 16, 2022, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement released on Friday to hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
wbiw.com
2022 STEAM Night is Thursday, October 6th
BLOOMINGTON – The 2022 STEAM Night is an event wither you can enjoy an evening of hands-on activities with your family. The event is Thursday, October 6th from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Academy of Science & Entrepreneurship at 444 South Patterson Drive in Bloomington. Those attending...
Woman arrested in Bloomington after allegedly fatally striking man on scooter
A 22-year-old woman was arrested Sunday morning in Bloomington after she allegedly hit and killed a person on an electric scooter.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford Council will hold a public hearing on the 2023 Budget tonight
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Council will hold a public hearing tonight at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Public Hearing – Introduction Of Budget For The Year 2023 – Marsha Pfeiffer,. Mayor Sam...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Police investigate fatal accident, woman ends up behind bars
BLOOMINGTON – On Saturday, September 18th at 1:50 a.m. Bloomington Police officers responded to the intersection of North Walnut and 12th streets after a report of an accident with injuries. Several witnesses called 911 to report the crash. One of the drivers fled the scene and was last seen...
Train vs car wreck stops traffic in Vigo County
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Doberman Street and Gross Road for a train vs car accident. According to Vigo County Dispatch, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
wbiw.com
Police identify man killed Friday in vehicle and train crash
VIGO CO. – Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Doberman Street on Friday. The Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says 81-year-old Kenneth Hauptli was killed when his vehicle crashed into a train. The accident was reported around 7:00 p.m. on Doberman Street just south of...
wbiw.com
The board of trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. will meet in an executive session
SPRINGVILLE – The board of trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. will meet in an executive session on Wednesday, September 21 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at Springville Academy at 126 Brick Street in Springville. On the agenda:. IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(B) For discussion of strategy...
Comments / 0