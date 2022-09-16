ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
Recall petition for Mayor Cantrell continues

Under 160 days remain for the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell to gain the needed signatures by its February deadline, according to Nola.com. The petition, filed in August by former Democratic mayoral candidate, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and one of Cantrell’s ex-staffers, Eileen Carter, would force Cantrell to leave office. Batiste and Carter cited a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position,” according to the petition filing.
Pollution concerns about this Louisiana swamp were raised decades ago. A new plan could help.

As far back as the 1960s, concerns were being raised over pollution at Devil's Swamp, where families once crawfished and hunted north of Baton Rouge. "When will we ever be able to lift the advisory against eating fish and other critters out of the swamp?” said Jerry Speirs, a New Orleans attorney whose family owned farmland adjacent to the swamp when the contamination was first reported. His late father-in-law, Dave Ewell, sought to draw attention to the issue in 1969.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
New Orleans Deserves Better: AG Landry Supports Legal Motion to End Crippling Consent Decree

Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the Consent Decree that has plagued New Orleans for nearly a decade. “While the Crescent City is rich in culture and tradition, it has devastatingly been under attack by rising crime fueled by the disastrous Consent Decree,” said Attorney General Landry. “Today’s legal action is another step toward helping the countless families ravaged by crime in New Orleans.”
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley."
Jim Brown: New Orleans descends into chaos

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the No. 1 location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
