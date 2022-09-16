Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Our Views: Consider Jackson water crisis a warning for Louisiana, and the nation
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has brought worldwide attention to an infrastructure problem that left some 150,000 residents in the state's capital city with limited access to one of life's basic necessities for nearly two months. Until officials scrambled to patch the system, thousands had no running water. There...
iheart.com
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America
Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
an17.com
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
NOLA.com
NOPD recruits won’t be disqualified for past marijuana use as city seeks to boost hiring
The New Orleans Police Department's ban on recent marijuana use for police recruits went up in smoke under a rule change unanimously approved by the Civil Service Commission on Monday. The department requested the new policy as it struggles to attract new cops. And while it’s unlikely to reverse steep...
KTBS
Audit: Former Louisiana district attorney might have used office money to fund his campaign
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of Louisiana’s 42nd Judicial District for 2020 uncovered a series of issues, from public money spent on the district attorney’s political campaign, to missing contracts, misuse of diversion fund money, and payroll problems. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a contracted...
NOLA.com
After his own accident, he started Louisiana's first gym for people with life-altering injuries
Mark Raymond Jr. knows how it feels to be left on your own. In 2016, the high-achieving former broadcast engineer was at the peak of his career when a dive off a friend’s boat went horribly wrong, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Upon his discharge from the...
Loyola Maroon
Recall petition for Mayor Cantrell continues
Under 160 days remain for the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell to gain the needed signatures by its February deadline, according to Nola.com. The petition, filed in August by former Democratic mayoral candidate, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and one of Cantrell’s ex-staffers, Eileen Carter, would force Cantrell to leave office. Batiste and Carter cited a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position,” according to the petition filing.
Local leaders seek solutions to growing homelessness problem
The head of Unity of Greater New Orleans says city and regional leaders have a number of ways to help the homeless in the long term and the short term, including providing affordable housing.
NOLA.com
Pollution concerns about this Louisiana swamp were raised decades ago. A new plan could help.
As far back as the 1960s, concerns were being raised over pollution at Devil's Swamp, where families once crawfished and hunted north of Baton Rouge. "When will we ever be able to lift the advisory against eating fish and other critters out of the swamp?” said Jerry Speirs, a New Orleans attorney whose family owned farmland adjacent to the swamp when the contamination was first reported. His late father-in-law, Dave Ewell, sought to draw attention to the issue in 1969.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
houmatimes.com
New Orleans Deserves Better: AG Landry Supports Legal Motion to End Crippling Consent Decree
Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the Consent Decree that has plagued New Orleans for nearly a decade. “While the Crescent City is rich in culture and tradition, it has devastatingly been under attack by rising crime fueled by the disastrous Consent Decree,” said Attorney General Landry. “Today’s legal action is another step toward helping the countless families ravaged by crime in New Orleans.”
NOLA.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
NOLA.com
Letters: Why waste money on recalling Cantrell; she's already given up the job?
After reading recent Times Picayune/Advocate news articles, I'm unclear as to the reason that we need to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell:. She is turning the task of fixing the New Orleans Police Department over to "experts" from New York City. The state police are coming in because we can't hire...
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Defund the police or defund LaToya Cantrell's junkets. Which do you prefer?
“Defund the police” must be the most idiotic political slogan of our lifetimes, as New Orleans proves every day. The New Orleans Police Department has been short-handed for years, but now we are threatened with the ultimate hardship. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said we may have to cancel Mardi Gras, but quickly changed her mind.
Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley."
L'Observateur
Coast Guard monitors barge aground after collision near Plaquemine, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is monitoring a barge with heavy fuel oil aground after a collision at mile marker 43.5 on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway on Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received notification that two tow vessels collided, the...
cenlanow.com
Insurance Commissioner proposes financial plan to get insurance companies back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is in an insurance crisis and lawmakers are searching for answers on how to keep companies and lower rates. On Friday, the Insurance Commissioner proposed a way to get companies to come to the state. During the legislative session, lawmakers created a fund...
stmarynow.com
Jim Brown: New Orleans descends into chaos
The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the No. 1 location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
