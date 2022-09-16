As far back as the 1960s, concerns were being raised over pollution at Devil's Swamp, where families once crawfished and hunted north of Baton Rouge. "When will we ever be able to lift the advisory against eating fish and other critters out of the swamp?” said Jerry Speirs, a New Orleans attorney whose family owned farmland adjacent to the swamp when the contamination was first reported. His late father-in-law, Dave Ewell, sought to draw attention to the issue in 1969.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO