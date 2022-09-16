ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

cpapracticeadvisor.com

Wisconsin Tax Accountant Gets 8 Months in Jail for Return Fraud

An accountant from Plover, WI, was sentenced to eight months in federal prison on Sept. 14 for aiding in the preparation of false tax returns filed with the IRS, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin. James Canfield, 74, owner of Advanced Accounting Concepts...
PLOVER, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Former Cashton educator charged in connection to hit-list, reaches diversion agreement

As News 8 Now first reported in July, investigators say Michelle Herricks wrote a list of teacher's names and the phrases “shoot em, stab em, blow em up” and made it appear like two students wrote it. A security camera caught Herricks dropping the note in a school hallway. She told police her son had problems with one of the students at the top of the list, but she denied any involvement.
CASHTON, WI
City
Fort Mccoy, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Tomah, WI
Tomah, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Deputy who shot, killed man in Adams County put on administrative assignment; victim identified

STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man last week has been put on administrative assignment, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Thursday. According to the latest update from DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Deputy Jacob Bean shot and killed 61-year-old Bryon Childers on Sept. 7 after law enforcement got...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

UTV Crash Reported in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Suspected drunk driver kills motorcyclist

PORT EDWARDS — A Port Edwards man was killed, after his motorcycle was rear-ended. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 on Highway 54 in the Township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 47-year-old Port Edwards man was traveling westbound...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
WSAW

1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west...
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
WISCONSIN STATE
winonaradio.com

17-Year-Old Steals Car in Broad Daylight, Tracked Down in Wabasha

(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a call about a stolen vehicle on the 50 block of W 3rd Street. According to Winona PD, the caller stated that they left their car running in order to grab something out of their apartment. When the caller returned to the vehicle, it was no longer there.
WINONA, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Classes resume after police investigate threat made against Logan High School

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Logan High School has been cleared and deemed safe for staff and students, Principal Wally Gnewikow said. La Crosse police have been working with the district’s technology services to find the source of the threat. The investigation is still ongoing. Gnewikow encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their kids about school safety and informing adults...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #1

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The hunt is officially underway this morning!. It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;. Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.”. Clues will be released each morning until the medallion is found. Happy hunting!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
LA CROSSE, WI
WausauPilot

Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
NEKOOSA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 1985 cold case

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case. The state Department of Justice announced the charge Wednesday against Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
KROC News

One Injured in Winona County Car-Semi Crash

Dresbach, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a semi-truck and sedan near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 66-year-old Ellen Pilger was driving her Lincoln sedan west on I-90 in Dresbach when her vehicle and a westbound Kenworth semi-truck collided shortly before 6 p.m. Pilger suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
WINONA COUNTY, MN

