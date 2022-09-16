The prep-to-pro pipeline is likely returning to the NBA, and with it will come major changes in how college basketball teams operate. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the NBA and its players association are “expected to agree” to change the league’s age eligibility for the NBA draft from 19 to 18 in its new CBA, a move that would kick in “as early as the 2024 NBA draft.” That change would open the door for players to go directly from high school into the draft, bypassing college and other development options like the G League’s Ignite program.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO