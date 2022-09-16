Bright Walls art completed, demolition of ‘paczki place’ begins: Jackson headlines Sept. 10-15

Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
City of Jackson asks for local artists to design new roundabout sculpture
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Local sculptors can submit designs for the new MLK Drive Roundabout in Downtown Jackson. Artists have until Tuesday, Nov. 1 to submit sculpture proposals to the Jackson Public Arts Commission (JPAC). These sculptures will be placed in for the new roundabout at South MLK Drive and East Morrell Street.
Renewal of license plate-reading cameras set for public hearing in Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- Continued use of license plate-reading cameras in Jackson will be up for public discussion at an upcoming city council meeting. A hearing on the eligibility of Jackson County law enforcement to receive nearly $50,000 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant is set to take place at the next Jackson City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the 2nd Floor City Council Chambers at Jackson City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave.
WKHM
Are You Jackson’s Next “Roundabout Artist”?
Where can you find sand hill cranes, metal spires and what some call a “Steam Punk Weathervane”? If you are in the city of Jackson, you can find these sculptures and more in the middle one of Jackson’s ever multiplying traffic circles. When exiting the highway onto...
themanchestermirror.com
Good discussions at Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association meeting
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association. More than 40 Pleasant Lake residents turned out for presentations and discussions on lake and safety issues at the Freedom Township Hall on September 11. The kickoff presenter was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, September 19, 2022
Jackson BPW presents 100+ Year Celebration. From homemaker to Rosie the Riveter, to Major General Amy S. Courter, President of BPW of Michigan, we have come a long way, baby! Honoring past BPW presidents, Jackson/BPW Harriet A. Myer, Nike and Person of Achievement Award recipients. 12 Noon to 1:30 PM. Cascades Manor. Lunch is $25. RSVP to margaret.cunningham@comcast.net. Jackson BPW is an innovative organization of working women. Meetings are educational and interesting with many opportunities to network and to enjoy the company of a diverse group of women.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 18
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
Bright Walls finale leaves behind beautiful murals, big impact on Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Thousands of people came to downtown Jackson for a bittersweet ending of the Bright Walls Mural Festival. The festival hosted its finale Sept. 8-11, which filled the streets downtown with music, festivities and art. Organizers said they are nothing but satisfied with the final product.
Giant insects are taking over Ella Sharp Museum in new exhibit
JACKSON, MI – See giant insects closer than ever in a new exhibit at Jackson’s Ella Sharp Museum. The museum, at 3225 Fourth St., is hosting a traveling exhibit titled ‘Small Wonders: Insects in Focus’, organized by ExhibitsUSA and created by artist Bob Sober. The exhibit takes people into the hidden world of insects through human-sized images of insects, Executive Director Julie Johnson said.
Whitmer announces members of first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointees to the Michigan Parents' Council Monday. The council is an advisory group that was established through an executive order aiming to bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan's history. The Michigan Parents' Council consists...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
5 Castles You Can Find in Michigan When You’re Feeling Medieval
For a midwestern state, Michigan seems to have a lot of castles. In the past, we've featured articles about castle-like homes in Michigan for sale:. And, we've given you fun facts about another castle-like home in Battle Creek:. But, as it turns out, there are plenty more castles to see...
WILX-TV
Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People street racing are wreaking havoc on streets across Lansing, causing many people to be worried about their safety. Michigan State Police data showed 14 people were killed in crashes across Lansing in 2021. According to police reports, eight crashes were because someone was speeding or ignored stop lights.
Mobile Secretary of State services coming to western, central Michigan
When people in southeastern Michigan can’t easily get to a Michigan Secretary of State office, the agency can bring those services to them. Now, that assistance expands to western and central Michigan, too. The SOS is adding two mobile offices to its fleet of one, Secretary of State Jocelyn...
5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 0