Michigan ready for quest to defend Big Ten title: ‘Every team has a target on our back’
ANN ARBOR – When the clock hit zero at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021, fans flooded the field to celebrate the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over Ohio State and the program’s first Big Ten title since 2004. The Wolverines and Buckeyes don’t meet again until late November,...
Michigan commit tracker: Big week for Wolverines’ offensive playmakers
Michigan’s football team is just about to begin Big Ten play, but most high school programs across the country are already nearing the halfway point of their seasons. Several Wolverines commits and top targets continue to put up strong numbers in 2022. Below are the available stats for Michigan recruits from last week. Jim Harbaugh’s program currently has 14 verbal pledges in the 2023 cycle and two in the 2024 class.
Michigan racks up the ‘YACs’ in win vs. UConn
ANN ARBOR – On Michigan’s second play from scrimmage Saturday against UConn, receiver Roman Wilson motioned toward the UConn sideline and caught a pass from J.J. McCarthy at the line of scrimmage. He picked up perimeter blocks from receiver Ronnie Bell and tight end Erick All, accelerated past...
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: Shooting for perfection entering Big Ten play
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s nonconference scheduled was ranked as the easiest in college football heading into the 2022 season, featuring three opponents that have first-year coaches. The fourth-ranked Wolverines dominated them all, with UConn becoming the latest on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh’s program totaled 465 yards of offense while...
Live updates: Michigan has massive lead over UConn in 3rd quarter
-UConn gets the ball to start the second half and picks up a couple of first downs, but a fumble loses 10 yards and sets up a third-and-15. The resulting play was an incompletion and led to another punt. -Michigan goes on an 11-play, 83-yard drive over 6:02, capped by...
Takeaways, observations from Michigan’s victory over UConn
ANN ARBOR – As expected, Michigan is 3-0 heading into Big Ten play. The Wolverines once again routed an inferior opponent Saturday, blanking UConn 59-0 in Ann Arbor. Here are observations and takeaways for Michigan from the game. It outscored Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn a combined 166-17 during nonconference play.
How to watch Michigan vs. UConn: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Michigan has found its starting quarterback and has one final tune-up before Big Ten play. UConn (1-2) already has had to dip into its quarterback depth and is looking to eclipse last year’s win total with an upset over the Wolverines. The two programs will meet for a third...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Michigan’s OL shows improvement
Michigan’s football team earned one of its most lopsided victories during the Jim Harbaugh era on Saturday, blanking UConn 59-0 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines (4-0) received another elite overall grade from Pro Football Focus for their performance, but surprisingly, it was their lowest of the season. They earned a mark of 88.7, which is below their 93.7 for their 56-10 win over Hawaii in Week 2 and their 89.8 from a 51-7 season-opening victory against Colorado State.
See our favorite photos from Detroit Lions’ win over Washington Commanders
DETROIT -- After a rocky start last week, the Lions showed up Sunday to deliver a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. A huge pass rush helped the Lions take early control of the game. Detroit was up 22-0 before the Commanders’ offense could even gain a first down. Aidan Hutchinson managed three sacks in the first half, smashing the team’s rookie sack record. Amon-Ra St. Brown tied an NFL record by catching eight passes for the eighth game in a row, and accounted for two of Jared Goff’s four touchdown passes.
EMU basketball star Emoni Bates facing gun charges after arrest in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon to two felony gun charges. Bates, 18, who recently signed to play at Eastern Michigan after transferring from Memphis, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering the identity of a firearm after being arrested Sunday, court records show. He was arraigned by Washtenaw County District Court Magistrate Elisha Fink on Sept. 19.
Detroit Lions tickets against Washington are going for under $50
DETROIT - The Detroit Lions hope to rebound in game two of the 2022 NFL season as they take on the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on Sunday, September 18. If you want to go to the game, you can find some cheap tickets. We found some for as low as $40 on these sites:
Lions’ Taylor Decker makes instilling confidence a priority for makeshift O-line
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are getting used to deploying a makeshift offensive line. And veteran left tackle Taylor Decker has made instilling confidence through the bumps in the road a top priority. Last week, Decker told MLive the story of the offensive line sticking up for Logan Stenberg...
Lions CB Jeff Okudah to get with nutritionist to combat nagging cramping issues
DETROIT -- Jeff Okudah has started and finished both games to open the regular season. But the Detroit Lions cornerback has been forced off the field in each due to cramping issues. Okudah left the field after diving for a tackle in the second half. He was spotted on the...
What’s being said nationally after short-handed Detroit Lions beat Commanders 36-27
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions were without three starters on the offensive line and veteran cornerback Amani Oruwariye during their 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Detroit’s defense delivered a wildly-impressive first half. The Commanders didn’t move the chains for the first 20 minutes of the game,...
Inside the locker room: Commanders QB Carson Wentz says Lions brought more heat than expected
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions had the Washington Commanders in a 22-0 hole at halftime, thanks to their pass rush and the big-play ability of D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown. That pass rush accounted for four first-half sacks, with a safety thrown in for good measure. Prized rookie...
Lions grades: Creative offensive attack allows playmakers to shine in Week 2 win
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-1) beat the Washington Commanders (1-1) 36-27 for their first win of the season. This post will run through MLive’s grades for their performance:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff had some additional inaccurate moments in Week 2. But the Lions starting quarterback more than made up...
Detroit Lions downgrade offensive guard Jonah Jackson to doubtful for Week 2
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have already ruled out starting center Frank Ragnow, and now they’ve downgraded Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson for their Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders. Jackson (finger) entered the weekend considered questionable. He was limited on Wednesday, then missed Thursday and Friday’s...
Detroit Lions jump all over Commanders in 36-27 win: Live updates recap
52 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on Washington’s 30. 1:35 -- Washington Commanders drive starts on own 33. Another Wentz overthrow is nearly picked. Third-and-4 -- Wentz evades pressure and tosses it away. John The Commish Cominsky with the game-sealing sack. 1:55 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on Washington’s...
Detroit Lions still encouraged by run defense despite knowing the stats
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions know they need to be better against mobile quarterbacks the next time the challenge presents itself. But they aren’t feeling completely down regarding their run defense moving forward. They struggled to contain quarterback Jalen Hurts in the 38-35 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia...
Mobile Secretary of State services coming to western, central Michigan
When people in southeastern Michigan can’t easily get to a Michigan Secretary of State office, the agency can bring those services to them. Now, that assistance expands to western and central Michigan, too. The SOS is adding two mobile offices to its fleet of one, Secretary of State Jocelyn...
