ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan commit tracker: Big week for Wolverines’ offensive playmakers

Michigan’s football team is just about to begin Big Ten play, but most high school programs across the country are already nearing the halfway point of their seasons. Several Wolverines commits and top targets continue to put up strong numbers in 2022. Below are the available stats for Michigan recruits from last week. Jim Harbaugh’s program currently has 14 verbal pledges in the 2023 cycle and two in the 2024 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan racks up the ‘YACs’ in win vs. UConn

ANN ARBOR – On Michigan’s second play from scrimmage Saturday against UConn, receiver Roman Wilson motioned toward the UConn sideline and caught a pass from J.J. McCarthy at the line of scrimmage. He picked up perimeter blocks from receiver Ronnie Bell and tight end Erick All, accelerated past...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Connecticut State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Hawaii State
The Ann Arbor News

Snap counts, PFF grades: Michigan’s OL shows improvement

Michigan’s football team earned one of its most lopsided victories during the Jim Harbaugh era on Saturday, blanking UConn 59-0 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines (4-0) received another elite overall grade from Pro Football Focus for their performance, but surprisingly, it was their lowest of the season. They earned a mark of 88.7, which is below their 93.7 for their 56-10 win over Hawaii in Week 2 and their 89.8 from a 51-7 season-opening victory against Colorado State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Michigan House#Mlive#American Football#College Football#Fcs#Penn State#Acl
The Ann Arbor News

See our favorite photos from Detroit Lions’ win over Washington Commanders

DETROIT -- After a rocky start last week, the Lions showed up Sunday to deliver a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. A huge pass rush helped the Lions take early control of the game. Detroit was up 22-0 before the Commanders’ offense could even gain a first down. Aidan Hutchinson managed three sacks in the first half, smashing the team’s rookie sack record. Amon-Ra St. Brown tied an NFL record by catching eight passes for the eighth game in a row, and accounted for two of Jared Goff’s four touchdown passes.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

EMU basketball star Emoni Bates facing gun charges after arrest in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon to two felony gun charges. Bates, 18, who recently signed to play at Eastern Michigan after transferring from Memphis, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering the identity of a firearm after being arrested Sunday, court records show. He was arraigned by Washtenaw County District Court Magistrate Elisha Fink on Sept. 19.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy