Belle Plaine, KS

Boil water advisory lifted for Belle Plaine

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

BELLE PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory for the city of Belle Plaine has been lifted.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says tests show the water is safe to consume.

The order had been in place since Tuesday evening after a leak was discovered and repaired in a line between the city’s water wells and tower.

Repairs were completed Wednesday morning. If you live in Belle Plaine, you can receive text alerts by texting “tulip” to 620-488-8401.

