Jacksonville, FL

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
FanSided

Trey Lance injury update: 49ers quarterback carted off with gruesome leg injury [Updated]

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance — previously heralded as the future face of the franchise — was carted off the field against the Seahawks. Lance was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, which is an insurance policy San Francisco is now thrilled to have. Jimmy G was floated in trade rumors all offseason, but agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Steelers fans make their feelings on Mitch Trubisky crystal clear

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have seen enough of Mitchell Trubisky, and want head coach Mike Tomlin to put in Kenny Pickett already. The Pittsburgh Steelers decided prior to Week 1 that they were going with veteran Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback over rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. The Steelers did get a huge Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but Trubisky did not exactly light up the stat sheet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

10 snapshots that capture the glory of NFL Week 2 comebacks

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was headlined by incredible comebacks — not just for a handful of teams, but for several clutch players who clinched the win. With the return of football comes the familiarity of a treasured storyline in sports lore: NFL Week 2 is the week of the comeback.
NFL
FanSided

Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles

Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Message For Ravens

Rex Ryan sounded off on his former team's defensive performance on Sunday. The Ravens gave up a 21-point lead to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in just one quarter after largely dominating offensively. Appearing on "Get Up," Ryan had plenty to say about it to Mike Greenberg and Ryan Clark.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

This kid’s hilarious reaction to meeting Von Miller is every Bills fan

A young fan had a hilarious reaction to meeting Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. The NFL season is underway, which means that fans can watch their favorite teams and players compete on a weekly basis. Whether that it from home, or at the stadium during the game. One of the highlights is seeing the stars greet young fans.
NFL
FanSided

Dane Jackson injury update following brutal hit

There has been an update on Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson following a brutal hit. During Monday Night Football, fans watching the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans game were witnesses to a scary scene when corner back Dane Jackson was accidentally hit by a teammate. Jackson’s head appeared to snap...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reveals hilarious name for big play

Down big in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins needed a spark from their offense. And first-year head coach Mike McDaniel knew exactly which play to call for the occasion. The Dolphins had cut into the Ravens’ lead midway through the...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

