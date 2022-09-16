Read full article on original website
Related
Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman
TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old woman from Logan County. Authorities are looking for Elaine Jackson. She reportedly was last seen Sunday afternoon near West Canyon Road in Logan County. She reportedly had a black and white dog with a red leash.
Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons
Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
Gun fired on Jefferson Parish school bus; juvenile in custody
According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Rivarde, the incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday on a school bus in Harvey.
Comments / 0