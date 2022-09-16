ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman

TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old woman from Logan County. Authorities are looking for Elaine Jackson. She reportedly was last seen Sunday afternoon near West Canyon Road in Logan County. She reportedly had a black and white dog with a red leash.
Daily Mail

Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons

Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
