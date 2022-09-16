Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Related
Cops injured in crash responding to child, 2, in cardiac arrest on Staten Island, officials say
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two officers responding to a child in cardiac arrest were injured in a car accident on Staten Island Sunday, officials said. The police car and a civilian vehicle collided near Signs Road and Richmond Avenue in New Springville at around 10:20 a.m., according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The officers […]
Cops: All 3 young men reported missing from 121st Precinct found safe
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD confirmed that three young men reported missing last week in the 121st Precinct have been located and are safe. Police previously asked for the public’s help to locate Christopher Basile, 19, of Mariners Harbor; Gabriel Willams, 22, of Elm Park; and Jesse Krah, 19, of Port Richmond.
NYPD officers, civilian injured in Richmond Avenue crash; cops were responding to ‘cardiac arrest’ call
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash involving an NYPD vehicle Sunday morning in Bulls Head left three people injured and resulted in damage to public property, according to city officials and a witness at the scene. Emergency medical personnel responded just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a...
Port Richmond robbery leads to arrest of Staten Island man after overnight search by police
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A strong-armed robbery early Sunday morning in Port Richmond prompted a large emergency response that ended with one person arrested and two others still sought by police hours later. Michael Wellington, 22, of Port Richmond, was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery and obstructing governmental...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
Man stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking buddy in Queens early Monday.
West Brighton home destroyed in overnight blaze had beloved history. Descendants, neighbors left reeling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Decades ago, while on a stroll through the park, the late Evelyn and Robert Chase spotted a little tree that caught their fancy. The high school sweethearts took the sapling with them and replanted it in the front yard of their new house in West Brighton.
Daughter accused of killing mom; charges in crash that hurt EMT: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant headlines in criminal justice the past seven days:. A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 people shot, 1 fatally outside market in Queens
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on 41st Ave near Warren outside a corner market in Elmhurst. The entire area was roped off for investigation.
police1.com
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officer's gun away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer's gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
NYPD: Early-morning raid on Staten Island nets 7 pounds of weed, kitchen stocked with pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police raid on a home in South Beach earlier this month netted more than $16,000 in cash, a large amount of marijuana in the living room and several types of narcotics stored in the kitchen, authorities allege. Dominick Mazzone, 28, and Trisha Pawlowski, 20,...
Funeral held for 4-year-old girl allegedly drowned by her mother on Coney Island
NEW YORK - A funeral was held Monday for one of three children police say were drowned at a Coney Island beach by their mother. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's grieving father. Pink and silver balloons were released into the sky for Liliana outside of Caribe Funeral Home on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn. She was remembered by her father as a spirited young girl. "Lily mainly just wanted to dance. She did ballet, rhythm, gymnastics," her father Shamir Small said. "She was loved by all of her family members. Contrary to what happened, she was loved by her mother. What she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The morning after: Photos capture extensive damage after fire engulfed Staten Island home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos taken Monday morning show a home that was charred and gutted by a two-alarm fire in West Brighton. The fire remains under investigation after six firefighters were injured in the blaze, which was reported at 10:43 p.m. Sunday at 208 Bement Ave., according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Woman criminally charged for clash with Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead during church live stream
A woman who confronted Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in the middle of his sermon has been charged, police said Monday. Tarsha Howard is charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service after the Sunday clash that erupted after Whitehead told her to stop videotaping the service, police said. Howard, 47, was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday. Whitehead was also ...
wrnjradio.com
Son pleads guilty to killing his mom NYC, dumping her body in trash can in Morris County
MANHATTAN, NY – A New York City man admitted Friday to brutally murdering his mother in a Tribeca apartment in January 2019 and then dumping her body in a trash can at their family home in Morristown, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty...
Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Video of ax-swinging melee inside Manhattan McDonald’s leads to arrest, further explanation: Report
Police have arrested a man in connection with an ax-swinging rampage early Friday morning inside a McDonald’s in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Michael Palacios, 31, was arrested in connection with the incident which authorities said occurred just before 2:30 a.m. The suspect, according to a video taken...
Jarring video shows car clip Great Kills pedestrian on street where city denied requests for crosswalks, stop signs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A jarring video provided to the Advance/SILive.com shows a pedestrian in Great Kills being clipped by a vehicle at an intersection where the city has denied previous requests for stop signs and crosswalks. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 9, on Katan Avenue, at the Abingdon...
Shrewd strategy or massive mistake? S.I. defendant will represent self at trial in alleged court-officer attacks.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The millennia-old Aesop’s Fables contain this prescient warning: Be careful what you wish for. Repeat felon Darren Thomas, 54, will put that timeless maxim to the test on Tuesday.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0