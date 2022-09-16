ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt
CBS New York

Funeral held for 4-year-old girl allegedly drowned by her mother on Coney Island

NEW YORK - A funeral was held Monday for one of three children police say were drowned at a Coney Island beach by their mother. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's grieving father. Pink and silver balloons were released into the sky for Liliana outside of Caribe Funeral Home on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn. She was remembered by her father as a spirited young girl. "Lily mainly just wanted to dance. She did ballet, rhythm, gymnastics," her father Shamir Small said. "She was loved by all of her family members. Contrary to what happened, she was loved by her mother. What she...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Woman criminally charged for clash with Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead during church live stream

A woman who confronted Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in the middle of his sermon has been charged, police said Monday. Tarsha Howard is charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service after the Sunday clash that erupted after Whitehead told her to stop videotaping the service, police said. Howard, 47, was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday. Whitehead was also ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy