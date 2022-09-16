NEW YORK - A funeral was held Monday for one of three children police say were drowned at a Coney Island beach by their mother. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's grieving father. Pink and silver balloons were released into the sky for Liliana outside of Caribe Funeral Home on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn. She was remembered by her father as a spirited young girl. "Lily mainly just wanted to dance. She did ballet, rhythm, gymnastics," her father Shamir Small said. "She was loved by all of her family members. Contrary to what happened, she was loved by her mother. What she...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO