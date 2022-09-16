ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

We are experiencing a loggerhead sea turtle stranding event on the Upper Texas Coast.

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUB2u_0hxzjHzY00
Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfkmD_0hxzjHzY00
Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

We are experiencing a loggerhead sea turtle stranding event on the Upper Texas Coast.
We have responded to 8+ live stranded turtles in the last 24 hours. This is typically the number we receive all year.
If you see a sea turtle on the beach in need of help call the sea turtle rescue hotline at
1-866-TURTLE-5
You can also help support our efforts by donating to the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research here:
https://www.txamfoundation.com/give.aspx?c_id=17&d_id=497...
Or donate supplies directly to our sea turtle hospital from our Amazon wish list:
https://www.amazon.com/.../ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1...
#GCSTR #saveseaturtles #seaturtleconservation #everybodyrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JV9KN_0hxzjHzY00
Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsl5E_0hxzjHzY00
Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFYIE_0hxzjHzY00
Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hs0DM_0hxzjHzY00
Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwdSM_0hxzjHzY00
Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDDMR_0hxzjHzY00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area Entertainer

We are working hard to bring you a fun evening.

We are working hard to bring you a fun evening. We hope you will come out for a fun evening and come out to support a great cause. Our 2nd Annual Gala, Pennies from Heaven, Masked Ball- A Benefit for The Penny Foundation Inc. Our event is a great opportunity to support The Penny Foundation Inc. and their mission and to help women and children suffering in a situation they are unable to get away from.
SOCIETY
Bay Area Entertainer

Experience a taste of the Victorian lifestyle at Galveston’s world-famous Victorian holiday festival

Experience a taste of the Victorian lifestyle at Galveston’s world-famous Victorian holiday festival, Dickens on the Strand!. Returning December 2-4, this holiday tradition features parades, non-stop entertainment on four stages, new additions like Tiny Tim’s Play Land, Shopkeeper Skills Village, and roaming characters throughout the festival. 💂 🇬🇧🎄
GALVESTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy