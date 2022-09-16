We are experiencing a loggerhead sea turtle stranding event on the Upper Texas Coast.
Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research
We are experiencing a loggerhead sea turtle stranding event on the Upper Texas Coast.
We have responded to 8+ live stranded turtles in the last 24 hours. This is typically the number we receive all year.
If you see a sea turtle on the beach in need of help call the sea turtle rescue hotline at
1-866-TURTLE-5
You can also help support our efforts by donating to the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research here:
https://www.txamfoundation.com/give.aspx?c_id=17&d_id=497...
Or donate supplies directly to our sea turtle hospital from our Amazon wish list:
https://www.amazon.com/.../ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1...
#GCSTR #saveseaturtles #seaturtleconservation #everybodyrow
Comments / 0