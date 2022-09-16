Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

We are experiencing a loggerhead sea turtle stranding event on the Upper Texas Coast.

We have responded to 8+ live stranded turtles in the last 24 hours. This is typically the number we receive all year.

If you see a sea turtle on the beach in need of help call the sea turtle rescue hotline at

1-866-TURTLE-5

You can also help support our efforts by donating to the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research here:

https://www.txamfoundation.com/give.aspx?c_id=17&d_id=497...

Or donate supplies directly to our sea turtle hospital from our Amazon wish list:

https://www.amazon.com/.../ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1...

#GCSTR #saveseaturtles #seaturtleconservation #everybodyrow

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research