North Texans sign condolence book for Queen Elizabeth at Dallas City Hall

Dallas City Hall hosted a condolence book on Friday for Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. There will be a state funeral for the Queen in the U.K. on Monday.

"It was sad news when she died," said Jason Rhodes. He's originally from Great Britain and currently lives in Frisco. "I'm not able to go to the U.K. at the moment but I wanted to put my condolences in the book and let the family know that we're thinking of her,"

He's been touched by the outpouring of support from people in north Texas following the Queen's death.

"I haven't had a bad comment. It's been amazing seeing some of the gestures in the U.S. - a moment of silence, pictures of the Queen being displayed," he said. "It's been quite touching."

British Consul General for Texas Richard Hyde says they wanted to give people across the state the opportunity to show their support, so the condolence book was offered in Houston, Austin and Dallas.

"The Queen lived her life very visibly with a focus on dusty, service and honor. I think for Texans, that whole notion of honor, duty and service are very powerful," he said.

The book at Dallas City Hall also attracted those without a personal connection to the United Kingdom.

"The Queen is a figure who obviously deserved a lot of respect and has a lot of historical significance around her," said Tate from north Texas. "She is hardly a foreigner in terms of American politics or history. She has met almost every recent President and had close relationships with some of them, so she's definitely a figure of a lot of significance on this side of the Atlantic."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram