Blue Wahoos To Celebrate 10-Season Anniversary Of Community Impact

Early into the Blue Wahoos inaugural season 10 years ago, former team president Bruce Baldwin received a phone call from a Pensacola attorney located downtown.

“He said to me, ‘You know, I opened up my office door on a Tuesday night and downtown was buzzing.’ And he didn’t know why,” Baldwin said, recalling the conversation.

“And then it was one of those ah-ha moments, ‘Oh yeah, there is a ballgame going on at the stadium.’ So now, here we are 10 years later and look what’s happened.”

The Blue Wahoos will conclude this weekend their final, regular-season homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers by commemorating their 10th anniversary season. They will honor 10-year employees, memorable moments and have video tributes from many former players and their two former radio announcers.

But most of all, it will bring pause and reflection on what the Blue Wahoos brand, the stadium, and the game experiences have meant to the Pensacola region.

“We never made it about baseball,” said Baldwin, who was hired by team owners Quint and Rishy Studer before the stadium groundbreaking in 2010 to spearhead Pensacola’s giant leap from an Independent League team, the Pensacola Pelicans, into Double-A affiliation with Major League Baseball.

“What was promised was all about economic development and quality of life,” Baldwin win. “Now, you can see 10 years later. There is economic development and there is quality of life.

“It is the typical under promise and over delivery.”

Wahoos Weekly: Winning Season Clinched, 10-Year Celebration Awaits

Baldwin, 75, will be at the ballpark this weekend in his part-time role this season to assist in gameday operations. More than a decade ago, he helped convince Quint and Rishy Studer to take the opportunity to join the Southern League as a Double-A affiliate, but not fully knowing the personal investment the Studers would need to make to have it happen.

He also leveled to them about the potential risks. There was no guarantee the Blue Wahoos would be the success they’ve become.

“I remember saying, Do you want to put it on the line?” Baldwin said. “And Quint said, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ And that’s where we started.

“I think what Quint has promised the community… that has been answered… and answered…and answered again,” he said. That can’t be questioned. We said this would be about economic development and quality of life.

“I think the ballpark has been the genesis of everything that has become the standard bearer of the Pensacola region. It’s just not the city of Pensacola. It is everything around and in between.”

The weekend’s 10-year commemoration will kick off Friday with a “Watson and Watson” bobblehead giveaway for fans, featuring world renown golf star Bubba Watson and his namesake “Watson,” a Labrador service-dog-in-training. After winning his second Masters Tournament championship in 2014, one of his 12 PGA Tour wins, area native Bubba Watson became a Blue Wahoos co-investor.

“This might be the first time of a dog and a baseball team co-owner together on a bobblehead,” said Blue Wahoos team president Jonathan Griffith, laughing.

“We’re pretty excited about it. We are always looking for a first.”

On Saturday, the final fireworks show of 2022 will follow the game. There will also be an in-game jersey auction of the Blue Wahoos’ pink and blue jerseys the players have worn the last two seasons.

The uniforms have been a popular look. Fans will have the opportunity to bid during a live auction.

On Sunday, the Blue Wahoos are honoring game day and former employees. There will be tributes from many of the Blue Wahoos former players, along with former broadcasters Tommy Thrall and Chris Garagiola shown on the video board, along with top moments in team history.

“We have 17 people with our organization for all 10 years, which is pretty exciting,” said Griffith, who is one those people. “ Not many ballclubs can say that. These are front line people. They are the ones smiling when you first come to the main gate. We get to celebrate being in the playoffs with three different affiliations.

“You do a whole lot of work and you want to see the rewards. And this year has shown that. We are going to end the year with our highest fan satisfaction score in team history, which is fantastic.”

On the field, the Blue Wahoos have produced six consecutive winning seasons. They have now made the playoffs with three different MLB affiliations, after starting the first seven years with the Cincinnati Reds, one special season in 2019 as a Minnesota Twins affiliate, and now the past two seasons as the Miami Marlins’ Double-A team.

“The experience has been great. Guys love playing here,” said Blue Wahoos manager Kevin Randel. “I think it shows with our home record (39-26) this year. Great fans, great attendance every night. We’re looking forward to this weekend and hopefully we’ll get people in the stands.”

Next season, the Blue Wahoos will welcome their three-millionth fan. The team entered this week’s final six scheduled home games having drawn 2,930,591 fans.

“The 10 years has gone by faster than I ever imagined,” said Baldwin, who spent 28 in the Atlanta Braves organization directing the Braves’ affiliates in Triple-A Gwinnett and Richmond, along with Double-A Greenville and Class A Rome, Georgia.

“I think what’s happened is if you just have some faith, and let those that say they know, then let them prove it. And I think we have done that. We have proved it.

“Why is year ten better than year one. I think we have shown why.”

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com

BLUE WAHOOS FEATS

--- Five-Time Southern League Organization Of The Year.

--- Baseball America Double-A Organization of Year in 2016, 2020

--- Stadium Journey/Best Minor League Experience 2013

--- Ballpark Digest MILB Organization of Year, 2012

--- First Stadium In U.S. With Airbnb, 2020

--- 121 Former Blue Wahoos Made MLB debuts

--- Southern League Co-Champions, 2017.

--- Five Consecutive Southern League Playoff Appearances (2015-2019).