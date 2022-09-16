Pensacola man seriously injured after crash with passenger bus on West Brainerd Street

A Pensacola man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon following a collision with a passenger bus on West Brainerd and North P streets in Escambia County.

An SUV driven by a Pensacola woman was traveling south on North P Street at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The passenger bus, driven by a 54-year-old Pensacola woman, was traveling east on West Brainerd Street.

The SUV failed to yield the right of way, resulting in its front end colliding with the front left area of the bus. The bus veered off the roadway to the right and its front area collided with a utility pole.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, while her passenger was seriously injured. The driver of the bus and three of its four passengers suffered minor injuries.

