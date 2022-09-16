ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola man seriously injured after crash with passenger bus on West Brainerd Street

By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago

A Pensacola man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon following a collision with a passenger bus on West Brainerd and North P streets in Escambia County.

An SUV driven by a Pensacola woman was traveling south on North P Street at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The passenger bus, driven by a 54-year-old Pensacola woman, was traveling east on West Brainerd Street.

More: FHP: 11 injured, 1 seriously, in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Escambia County

More: Scenic Highway head-on collision leaves one critical, one seriously injured

The SUV failed to yield the right of way, resulting in its front end colliding with the front left area of the bus. The bus veered off the roadway to the right and its front area collided with a utility pole.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, while her passenger was seriously injured. The driver of the bus and three of its four passengers suffered minor injuries.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man seriously injured after crash with passenger bus on West Brainerd Street

