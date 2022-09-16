Read full article on original website
Plane crash in Great Barrington cornfield Sunday
A single-engine plane crashed in a cornfield behind 146 Hurlburt Road, according to Great Barrington Police. Emergency crews at the Walter J. Koladza Airport located the plane off the east end of the runway.
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
'Taken Away Too Soon': Northborough Teenager Suddenly Dies At 16
A 16-year-old boy has died unexpectedly at his home in central Massachusetts, loved ones said. Jon Niemi was found unresponsive at his Northborough home around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Northborough Police said on Facebook. He was pronounced dead a few moments later by fire and EMS crews, police said.
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
Dive teams searching North Brookfield lake for missing boater
NORTH BROOKFIELD – Dive teams are searching Lake Lashaway for a boater who is believed to be in the water.Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, North Brookfield Police asked for the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Airwing.A man went out onto the lake, and his boat later drifted back to shore without anyone on board.A search got underway late Saturday night. Sunday morning, the search continued with multiple departments.No further information is currently available.
Northeast Houndsmen Training K9 Teams
(Orange, MA) The Northeast Houndsmen are holding their annual training seminar this week in Orange. Yesterday K9 units and their handlers from local departments and others along the east coast were training on Lake Mattawa with the help of the Northfield Dive Team, Athol Fire department, and Royalston Fire Department.
Multi-car crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
A multi-car accident occurred on Wilbraham Road earlier Saturday evening. When 22News crews arrived at 603 Wilbraham Road there were already multiple emergency service vehicles on the scene.
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
100+ bags of fentanyl and loaded gun seized on Bowdoin St in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested after police were called to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone during a disturbance on State Street.
Emergency Response Drill at Holyoke Mall on Sunday
There will be an Emergency Response Drill at the Holyoke mall on Sunday starting at 6:00p.m.
One person hospitalized in three-car crash on I-291
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a three-car crash on Interstate 291 in Springfield Friday evening around 7:50 p.m. Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that one car rolled over in the crash. The accident occurred on I-291 Eastbound near Exit 5A. One person was taken to Baystate...
Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines
SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
Police track down 22-year-old Massachusetts man after fleeing on stolen dirt bike
Communities across Massachusetts continue to grapple with issues and complaints from residents concerning off-road vehicles. This particular incident led to an arrest after a chase. On Thursday, officers from the Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team were conducting enforcement of the city ordinances regarding dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles. At...
Springfield, Massachusetts, firefighters rescue cat perched on top of utility pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield firefighters came to the rescue Thursday of a cat that got stuck on top of a utility pole. Rescue crews used a ladder truck to reach the cat that was perched on top of the pole. A firefighter climbed to the top of the extended...
UMass Police investigate alleged mugging incident
AMHERST — UMass Police are investigating an incident in which a man was allegedly assaulted with a bottle and had his belongings stolen while he was at the Southwest Area of the University of Massachusetts campus early Sunday morning. Police wrote in an alert issued Monday afternoon that they...
Wilbraham Police seize loaded handgun during stop on Boston Road
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have arrested a Springfield man wanted on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Boston Road Thursday. According to Wilbraham Police, officers conducting the stop recognized a passenger from a prior shooting call and performed a routine check of the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old...
Longmeadow first responders save local boy, gift him special surprise
Amherst officials continue to investigate high school fires. Crews battle fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Crews have been able to extinguish a fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School. Updated: 24 hours ago. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High...
Massachusetts State Police hold tribute to fallen K9 “Frankie” killed in the line of duty
“On July 26, 2022, K9 Frankie, a Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, deployed with their partners on the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team to Fitchburg, where an armed fugitive had barricaded himself inside a residence. After prolonged negotiations aimed at convincing the violent fugitive to...
Shrewsbury Woman Killed in Crash Involving School Bus
A 49-year-old woman is dead after her car was involved in a serious crash Thursday with a school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, police announced. Shrewsbury first responders were called around 10:55 a.m. to South Quinsigamond Avenue at May Street where a school bus and passenger vehicle had crashed. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident, Shrewsbury police said, adding that the bus driver and an aide who was onboard were injured.
