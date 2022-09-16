ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland, MA

CBS Boston

Dive teams searching North Brookfield lake for missing boater

NORTH BROOKFIELD – Dive teams are searching Lake Lashaway for a boater who is believed to be in the water.Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, North Brookfield Police asked for the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Airwing.A man went out onto the lake, and his boat later drifted back to shore without anyone on board.A search got underway late Saturday night. Sunday morning, the search continued with multiple departments.No further information is currently available. 
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Northeast Houndsmen Training K9 Teams

(Orange, MA) The Northeast Houndsmen are holding their annual training seminar this week in Orange. Yesterday K9 units and their handlers from local departments and others along the east coast were training on Lake Mattawa with the help of the Northfield Dive Team, Athol Fire department, and Royalston Fire Department.
ORANGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

One person hospitalized in three-car crash on I-291

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a three-car crash on Interstate 291 in Springfield Friday evening around 7:50 p.m. Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that one car rolled over in the crash. The accident occurred on I-291 Eastbound near Exit 5A. One person was taken to Baystate...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines

SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police track down 22-year-old Massachusetts man after fleeing on stolen dirt bike

Communities across Massachusetts continue to grapple with issues and complaints from residents concerning off-road vehicles. This particular incident led to an arrest after a chase. On Thursday, officers from the Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team were conducting enforcement of the city ordinances regarding dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles. At...
WORCESTER, MA
amherstbulletin.com

UMass Police investigate alleged mugging incident

AMHERST — UMass Police are investigating an incident in which a man was allegedly assaulted with a bottle and had his belongings stolen while he was at the Southwest Area of the University of Massachusetts campus early Sunday morning. Police wrote in an alert issued Monday afternoon that they...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police seize loaded handgun during stop on Boston Road

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have arrested a Springfield man wanted on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Boston Road Thursday. According to Wilbraham Police, officers conducting the stop recognized a passenger from a prior shooting call and performed a routine check of the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow first responders save local boy, gift him special surprise

Amherst officials continue to investigate high school fires. Crews battle fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Crews have been able to extinguish a fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School. Updated: 24 hours ago. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High...
LONGMEADOW, MA
NECN

Shrewsbury Woman Killed in Crash Involving School Bus

A 49-year-old woman is dead after her car was involved in a serious crash Thursday with a school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, police announced. Shrewsbury first responders were called around 10:55 a.m. to South Quinsigamond Avenue at May Street where a school bus and passenger vehicle had crashed. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident, Shrewsbury police said, adding that the bus driver and an aide who was onboard were injured.
SHREWSBURY, MA

