INDIANAPOLIS — An unimaginable tragedy has shaken this community and devastated a family. "I love my mom. She was the best mom ever," said Krystal Walton's daughter, Emily. "She was a great mom. She was a very intricate part of our Charity community for the past five years," said Juaneka Thomas Ennis, executive director of Charity Cares.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO