ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man found shot, killed inside residence on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police located a 55-year-old man inside a residence with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Person Found Shot to Death in Alley North of Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was found shot to death in an alley just off Illinois St., just north of I-65, about one mile north of downtown, Monday afternoon. Indianapolis Metro Police Lt. Shane Foley did not identify the person. The coroner’s office typically does that. Police responded to an incomplete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man hit, killed by semi on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed by a semi truck on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning, IMPD said. Shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Delaware State
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

1 dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis

One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police have not released any suspect information. Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the community. Investigators are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 critically hurt after stabbing, altercation Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was critically hurt after an altercation led to a stabbing an a north side bar early Sunday morning. Police were called to “Kassebaum Bldg” on Guildford Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. When police arrived, they located a victim who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Day Care#Police#West Side#Violent Crime#Impd
FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side early Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, east of South Rural Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WILX-TV

Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare. Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man killed in northwest Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5100 block of Winterberry Drive, near 56th Street and Georgetown Road, around 12 a.m. Saturday. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound/s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – An overnight crash left a motorcyclist dead and a passenger injured on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to S. Emerson Ave & Ehler Drive near St. Francis Hospital just after midnight. Officers located several individuals with injuries from the crash. Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased, while the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy