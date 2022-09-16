Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man found shot, killed inside residence on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police located a 55-year-old man inside a residence with […]
WIBC.com
Person Found Shot to Death in Alley North of Downtown
INDIANAPOLIS–A person was found shot to death in an alley just off Illinois St., just north of I-65, about one mile north of downtown, Monday afternoon. Indianapolis Metro Police Lt. Shane Foley did not identify the person. The coroner’s office typically does that. Police responded to an incomplete...
IMPD: Man hit, killed by semi on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed by a semi truck on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning, IMPD said. Shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Vigil held for mother killed in shooting outside day care on Indianapolis' near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — An unimaginable tragedy has shaken this community and devastated a family. "I love my mom. She was the best mom ever," said Krystal Walton's daughter, Emily. "She was a great mom. She was a very intricate part of our Charity community for the past five years," said Juaneka Thomas Ennis, executive director of Charity Cares.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot to death on Indy's Near Northside
A person was shot to death Monday afternoon in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to IMPD.
WTHR
1 dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis
One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police have not released any suspect information. Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the community. Investigators are...
WISH-TV
53-year-old man arrested for murder of woman who died at apartments on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest had been made for the murder of a woman who died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Thursday night, IMPD homicide detectives arrested Brian Fox, 53, within hours for his alleged role...
1 critically hurt after stabbing, altercation Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was critically hurt after an altercation led to a stabbing an a north side bar early Sunday morning. Police were called to “Kassebaum Bldg” on Guildford Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. When police arrived, they located a victim who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police […]
Life of woman fatally shot at daycare honored during vigil
The family, friends and Co-workers of Krystal Walton came together on Sunday evening to honor her life.
Court docs: Kokomo officer broke man’s nose in road rage fight, told colleague ‘no one could know about this’
KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo police officer broke a man’s nose during a road rage confrontation that led to a battery charge, investigators say. Court documents revealed that Roy Smith told a colleague that “no one could know about this” when explaining what led to his injured wrist less than a month after the encounter. […]
Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy's NE side
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side early Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, east of South Rural Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
New Palestine man accused of firing handgun outside of home while youth baseball teams played nearby
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Palestine man was arrested after police say he fired a gun multiple times outside of his home while Little League baseball games were playing nearby. According to court documents, several people called police on Friday, September 16 to report shots fired at a home near the intersection of County […]
WILX-TV
Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare. Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the...
Suspect found guilty in deadly 2020 Brownsburg shooting that stemmed from gang feud
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A jury found a man guilty in connection with the murder of a Hendricks County teenager in December 2020. Kamarion Moody was convicted of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the shooting death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. Moody’s trial started on Tuesday, Sept. 13. […]
Man killed in northwest Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5100 block of Winterberry Drive, near 56th Street and Georgetown Road, around 12 a.m. Saturday. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound/s.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – An overnight crash left a motorcyclist dead and a passenger injured on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to S. Emerson Ave & Ehler Drive near St. Francis Hospital just after midnight. Officers located several individuals with injuries from the crash. Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased, while the […]
DNA Under Victim’s Fingernail Leads to Arrest of Indiana Man Six Years After 41-Year-Old Woman was Shot Dead in Street
A 23-year-old Indiana man was arrested this week after police say DNA evidence linked him to the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old woman who was killed more than six years ago. Jaylaun Kishon Walker was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of murder in the death of Angela Wright.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1