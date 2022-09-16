ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Atlanta Falcons who let the team down in week two

The Atlanta Falcons showed impressive fight on Sunday at one point trailing to 28-3 before cutting the lead to six late against the Rams. The Falcons had a chance to finally end their comeback demons completing a 28-3 comeback that would have rewritten many opinions on the Atlanta Falcons and the season they are in for.
