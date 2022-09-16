Louisiana football at Rice: Score prediction, scouting report

It's the last tune-up for Louisiana football Saturday night before Sun Belt Conference play opens next week.

It'll be the first road trip for the Ragin' Cajuns in the Michael Desormeaux era, taking them to Rice (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

The Cajuns (2-0) have opened the season with wins against Southeastern Louisiana and Eastern Michigan, both coming at Cajun Field. But the final scores don't tell the whole story for UL and how things have progressed early in 2022.

And there's plenty to clean up before meeting the Owls (1-1) Saturday night.

Fast start on offense

This has been the overlying theme for Louisiana through the first two games. The offense has sputtered in the first half of each, putting up 17 points through two quarters of the opener and failing to score this past Saturday against EMU.

Sophomore quarterback Chandler Fields has struggled early in games. The running game with Chris Smith has been touch-and-go. UL will need to find a way to be more efficient early against Rice, which has the ability to cause some mistakes.

Another multi-interception game?

The Cajuns have had at least two interceptions in both games this season. And they stand a good chance to extend that streak to three.

Rice quarterbacks have tossed four interceptions through the first two games. Starter T.J. McMahon has been intercepted three times and Wiley Green has thrown one pick.

First-year UL defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan has done a great job with coverage disguises; so far, the interceptions have come from five different players: Eric Garror, Kam Pedescleaux, Brandon Bishop, Amir McDaniel and Jasper Williams.

Offensive line rotation

Desormeaux revealed this week that sophomore Landon Burton will be available to play for the first time this season. Burton suffered an undisclosed injury that required surgery during spring practice and has been on the sideline during the first two games.

Before his injury, with several positions along the offensive line needing to be filled, Burton was expected to be a starter for UL.

In the first two games, Louisiana has rotated seven offensive linemen and Burton will make it eight. He'll be expected to play right guard, but the major question is how in shape and how many snaps Burton will get Saturday night.

Score prediction

Louisiana 45, Rice 17: The Ragin' Cajuns' final nonconference tune-up will go as expected as they'll look sharper on offense early while the defense carries them to a nation-best 16 consecutive wins.

