Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man accused of at least two unprovoked attacks of teenage girls at different SEPTA stations in Philadelphia. The first attack, according to police, happened during the Friday morning rush hour on Sept. 9 at the Walnut-Locust Street Station. The 17-year-old victim was reportedly...
'RIP Jim': Family and friends pays tribute to Philadelphia bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A memorial has been erected in Northeast Philadelphia to mourn the loss of a man who became the victim of hit-and-run last month. James B. Doughty, 42, was reportedly riding his bike with another bicyclist when he was struck by a vehicle near Bustleton and Cottman Avenues on August 22.
Over 100 volunteers gather in Oxford Circle to restore historic cemetery
OXFORD CIRCLE - One Northeast Philadelphia community is restoring a historic Jewish cemetery, one stone at a time. More than 150 volunteers gathered in Oxford Circle Sunday afternoon for cleanup efforts at Har Nebo Cemetery. Har Nebo Cemetery was founded in 1890 and is considered Philadelphia’s oldest privately-owned Jewish cemetery....
Philadelphia organizations team to prevent gun violence, through education and engagement
EAST GERMANTOWN - Several organizations came together on Saturday at Belfield Recreation Center to hold a Gun Violence Prevention Day event. It was hosted by the Omega Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Philadelphia Police officers were there holding a gun buyback and handed out gift cards in exchange for guns.
Germantown remembers PnB Rock with memorial gathering
GERMANTOWN - Friends, family and fans all gathered in Germantown to honor PnB Rock, in a celebration of his life, by the people who knew him from the start. "I love you Rock," yelled the crowd. Balloons released in Germantown in memory of Philly's own PnB Rock. Hundreds gathered to celebrate his life after it was tragically taken, police say, during a robbery in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Police: Dispute between groups erupts into double shooting, killing woman in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An argument between two groups quickly escalated into a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one, and left another fighting for theirs. Police say the dispute began around 5:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot three times. He is said to be in critical condition.
Police: 2 injured in broad daylight Kensington double shooting
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday afternoon double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 24th District officers responded to the call and found two young men with gunshot wounds, when they...
2 dead after small plane crashes in New Jersey, officials say
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two men have died following an airplane crash in a residential area of Cumberland County, New Jersey Monday afternoon. New Jersey State Police say troopers responded to a report of a plane crash on Parvin Mill Road around 1:52 p.m. State police say two fatalities have...
Police: String of robberies plague one road in Delaware County, armed suspects sought
DELAWARE COUNY - Authorities in a normally quiet Pennsylvania community are investigating a string of robberies involving men in ski masks approaching residents right outside their homes. The Haverford Township Police Department said one of the robberies happened last Friday night on County Line Road when an armed man emerged...
'Viva Mexico!' Over 10K turn out to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day at Penn's Landing
OLD CITY - Almost 13,000 people packed Penn’s Landing to enjoy everything about that beautiful country down south and celebrate Mexico’s independence. Southwest Philadelphia resident Gloria Velazquez declared, "We are very happy we are very proud to be Mexican and American, too. We are proud!" Pride in the...
'Scary': 100 people on street as shooting erupts near Temple University campus, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Tragedy could have unfolded less than a mile from Temple University when police say shots were fired on a crowded street early Saturday morning. Police on "nightlife detail" responded to the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore when they reportedly heard several gunshots in the area around 12:30 a.m. during the university's Homecoming Weekend.
Police: Suspects sought after catalytic converters stolen from 9 school buses in Burlington County
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - The search is on for two suspected thieves after police say several catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Burlington County this weekend. Nine school buses parked at Moorestown High School were robbed of their catalytic converters late Friday night, according to the Moorestown Police Department.
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They...
Officials: Bicyclist critically injured in NE Philadelphia hit-and-run dies from injuries
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A bicyclist is dead after he was struck by a vehicle and thrown from his bike in Northeast Philadelphia in August. Officials say two people were riding their bikes August 22nd, near Bustleton and Cottman Avenues, around 1 a.m. when a vehicle reportedly hit one of the bikes, splitting it in half and throwing the bicyclist several feet.
Police: 3-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard sends 3 to hospital, forces hours-long closure
PHILADELPHIA - Three people were rushed to the hospital after multiple cars collided in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning. Police say three cars crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard near Holmes Avenue around 3 a.m. Three people were reportedly transported to a local hospital, however their conditions are not known at this...
Brews for a good cause as annual Kegs for Cats is held benefiting organizations helping cats in need
KENSINGTON - The Philadelphia Brewing Company held a fun-filled event all for a good cause. Their annual Kegs for Cats was held Sunday, to benefit Mac’s Fund, a foundation that helps community cats across Philadelphia. There was beer and cider, an Algorithm Taco Truck, spa items, liquor baskets, a...
Weather Authority: Warm, humid Monday ahead of last days of summer
PHILADELPHIA - Kids may be back at school again today, but it's still feeling like summer!. The last Monday of summer 2022 is set to be a warm and humid one as temperatures hit a high of 88 degrees. FOX 29's Sue Serio says the day begins with a B...
Weather Authority: After comfortable Sunday night, summer hangs on for Monday
PHILADELPHIA - Summer weather is holding on for at least a couple more days, but a big change is in store for the end of the week. Sunday night into Monday morning will be comfortable, with lows near 63, under mostly clear skies. Monday is expected to feel like summer...
Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday kicks off last weekend of summer
PHILADELPHIA - Summer is coming to a close, but not without one last beautiful weekend!. A chilly start to the day will quickly warm up with highs in the mid 80s as sun fills the sky for most of the weekend. Some humidity returns Sunday as temperatures start to rise...
1 dead after construction zone crash on I-95 in Delaware County, traffic at standstill for hours
RIDLEY TWP., Pa. - A fatal accident on southbound I-95 shutdown traffic for miles Friday night. About 10 p.m., road crews were working on southbound I-95 near Ridley Township. Officials say a vehicle slammed into the back of a construction truck. A person in the vehicle was killed. There were...
