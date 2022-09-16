ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

fox29.com

Over 100 volunteers gather in Oxford Circle to restore historic cemetery

OXFORD CIRCLE - One Northeast Philadelphia community is restoring a historic Jewish cemetery, one stone at a time. More than 150 volunteers gathered in Oxford Circle Sunday afternoon for cleanup efforts at Har Nebo Cemetery. Har Nebo Cemetery was founded in 1890 and is considered Philadelphia’s oldest privately-owned Jewish cemetery....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Germantown remembers PnB Rock with memorial gathering

GERMANTOWN - Friends, family and fans all gathered in Germantown to honor PnB Rock, in a celebration of his life, by the people who knew him from the start. "I love you Rock," yelled the crowd. Balloons released in Germantown in memory of Philly's own PnB Rock. Hundreds gathered to celebrate his life after it was tragically taken, police say, during a robbery in Los Angeles earlier this week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 2 injured in broad daylight Kensington double shooting

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday afternoon double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 24th District officers responded to the call and found two young men with gunshot wounds, when they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

2 dead after small plane crashes in New Jersey, officials say

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two men have died following an airplane crash in a residential area of Cumberland County, New Jersey Monday afternoon. New Jersey State Police say troopers responded to a report of a plane crash on Parvin Mill Road around 1:52 p.m. State police say two fatalities have...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
