Benton, LA

Benton’s Claire Allen tops Week 2 Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week voting

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Benton’s Claire Allen secured enough votes this week to win the Times online poll for Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.

A standout cross country athlete for the Lady Tigers, Allen is the first Benton winner, and second consecutive cross country winner, of the 2022-23 school year.

Allen and her supporters racked up 20,265 votes, a solid 46.2% of the 43,838 votes cast in the weekly online recognition. Those numbers allowed Allen to top a field of nine additional candidates, including second-place Amiyah Chatman, a Homer cheerleader, who made a strong run for the recognition with 11,329 votes (25.8%).

Allen will receive a duffel bag, a boxed lunch combo and some additional swag courtesy of Raising Cane’s.

LHSAA PETITION: Louisiana principals petitioning to get LHSAA meeting

SLEEPWALKER: Benton's Pearce Russell loves sleeping in

LSWA POLL:Here's the latest LSWA statewide football poll

Others on the second ballot for the 2022-23 school year were Lee Ballard, Caddo Magnet cross country; Morgan Young, Byrd volleyball; Landrie Michael, Captain Shreve volleyball; Peyshance Peek, North Caddo volleyball; Abby Reese, Many volleyball; Abigail Jackson, Parkway swimming; Zachary Ponder, Calvary swimming and Sarah Genovese, Loyola cheerleading.

They were chosen because of their performance the previous week or because their names were submitted by their coach. The Times poll is posted each Monday at shreveporttimes.com with a new slate of student-athletes in high school sports other than football.

The Times online only poll runs through Thursday evening. The poll includes northwest Louisiana athletes competing in volleyball, cross country, swimming, cheerleading, basketball, soccer, wrestling, powerlifting, indoor and outdoor track, baseball, softball, golf, tennis, bowling, gymnastics and fishing while those sports are in season.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

2022-23 WINNERS

Week 1: Cheyenne Olson, Parkway cross countryWeek 2: Claire Allen, Benton cross country

