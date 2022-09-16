Best may be yet to come for Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs combo

Back when Jim Kelly and Andre Reed were establishing themselves as one of the most potent quarterback/receiver duos in the NFL, it was a several years-long process before, like a married couple, they were essentially finishing each other’s sentences, so to speak.

They first hooked up in 1986 when Kelly’s dalliance with the USFL was over and he finally joined the Bills, and while he immediately recognized who his favorite target needed to be, he and Reed needed time to build their familiarity.

They were productive for two years, but then in 1988, their third year together, it really began to click and Reed set then career highs of 71 catches for 968 yards. He followed that in 1989 with 88 catches for 1,312 yards, and from then, they created magic in Ted Marchibroda’s no-huddle offense and they helped the Bills go to four straight Super Bowls starting in 1990.

I bring this up because Stefon Diggs is now in his third year playing with Josh Allen, and while they have already blown away the numbers Kelly and Reed put up in their first two years together, both players admitted this week that they are still learning about each other, and the best could still be to come.

“I feel like there’s more out there,” said Diggs, who caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. “I tell him all the time, there’s more meat on the bone. You try not to leave any meat on the bone and leave no stone unturned, especially in football, because, you know, you might be clicking early and then you have some adversity. Being an explosive offense it starts with consistency and the fundamentals.”

Like Kelly and Reed, Allen and Diggs are essentially playing in the same offense even though Brian Daboll has moved on because new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey wisely really hasn’t changed much of anything. This is why there is still room for Allen and Diggs to grow as a duo as they continue to build on the firm foundation they’ve set in place.

“I definitely think we’re still working on things,” Allen said. “You can say we’re still developing just in terms of body language, ball placement, knowing where he wants the ball, him knowing where I want to throw the ball.

“I think it really just comes down to body language. The best receivers in the league give great body language, they give great eyes. And what Stef does I think better than anybody in the league, are his hands. How late he can keep his hands like in a full sprint, look back and see the ball coming in, and extend his arms as late as possible, whether it’s in front of him, back shoulder ball. He’s a master at his craft and I’m very fortunate that I get to play with a guy of his caliber.”

Monday night, they have a challenge before them that they have yet to conquer: Beating a Titans team who got the best of them each of Diggs’ first two seasons in Buffalo, even though Allen and Diggs hooked up 19 times for 195 yards combined in the two losses.

“They’ve given us problems for the last couple of years, and we all know what happened last year in there,” Allen said. “They’re going to be a motivated team coming into our stadium Monday night, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”

Here are the key Titans players to watch

∎ RB Derrick Henry: He’s one of the best running backs in the NFL, and the Titans offense is a bit of an outlier in today’s NFL with how much their attack is geared around him. There are only a handful of backs in the league who come close to being as integral a part of their offense as Henry is in Tennessee. He had 82 yards on 21 carries in the Titans loss to the Giants, but he’s had far better games against the Bills recently, including last year when he ripped off a 76-yard touchdown run that turned the game in Tennessee’s favor and finished with 143 yards and three touchdowns.

∎ QB Ryan Tannehill: I’ve always considered him a mediocrity, and if not for Henry, he certainly would be. He benefits so much from teams gearing up to stop Henry, but he proved who he was last year in the playoff loss to the Bengals, and then last week, he found a way to lose to a Giants team quarterbacked by Daniel Jones.

∎ WR Robert Woods: The ex-Bills draft pick left the Rams to sign a free agent deal with the Titans, but Woods and rookie WR Treylon Burks are not A.J. Brown, the dynamic receiver Tennessee traded to the Eagles in the offseason. Woods had only catch against the Giants while Burks caught three for 55 yards as they try to make up for the loss of Brown, a player who has really hurt the Bills in the past so him being traded out of the AFC is a nice development.

∎ WR/PR Kyle Phillips: The rookie fifth-round pick had an interesting NFL debut as he returned a punt 46 yards, but then he fumbled one at his own 11 that could have been disastrous, but the Giants’ Jones immediately threw an end zone interception. Phillips also caught six passes for 66 yards working out of the slot including a big 21-yarder that helped set up Tennessee for its ill-fated last-second field goal attempt.

∎ DT Jeffery Simmons: He isn’t at Aaron Donald’s level, but Simmons can be a difference maker in the middle of the line and he had a great game against Buffalo last season with a sack and five tackles including the one that stopped Allen at the 2-yard-line in the dying seconds to save the game for Tennessee. Last week he had five pressures, two sacks and a forced fumble.

∎ SS Kevin Byard: The Bills believe they have the two best safeties in the league in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, but the Titans will strongly make the case for Byard and his running partner Amani Hooker. Byard is a two-time All-Pro who has 23 interceptions in six seasons and always seems to be involved in stopping a play, be it a pass or a run. Against the Giants he had a game-high 12 tackles.

∎ CB Kristian Fulton. He flies a little under the radar in Tennessee’s defense, but he can really cover. Whether it’s Diggs or Gabe Davis, it won’t be an easy night for whoever lines up on his side.

∎ LB Bud Dupree: The former Steeler plays with a noticeable mean streak and while he’s strong against the run, he can really get after quarterbacks when he blitzes. He had 39.5 sacks in six years with Pittsburgh, then had only three during an injury-plagued 2021 season with the Titans after signing a free agent deal. Against the Giants he had a sack and a fumble recovery.

What they’re saying in the locker room

▶ Titans coach Mike Vrabel on the Bills: “It’s an excellent defense. They put a lot of pressure (on the Rams) the other night. They’re very sound, they’re good tacklers. … Offensively they were able to break tackles, and the quarterback is very good. I have a lot of respect for Josh and what he does, and the command that he has, his toughness, his physicality, and not only that, just his arm talent. So, it’s a huge challenge on the road.”

▶ DE Von Miller on Derrick Henry: “Me and Derrick Henry are the exact same size (both 6-3 and right around 250 pounds). I think my 40 time is just a little bit faster than his. And his vertical is just a little bit higher than mine. But it's cool because I always felt like I could play offense. I always felt like I had the skill set to play wide receiver, tight end, quarterback, running back. And to see somebody that's the exact same size as me with the same measurables play running back at an elite level for so many years is pretty cool. I'm living my running back dreams through him.”

▶ Bills DC Leslie Frazier on trying to force the Titans to throw: “They present a different problem for sure because of the running back that they have in Derrick Henry, who's outstanding. So you really got to do a great job of stopping the run early on. That makes all the difference in the world. That's going to be a tremendous challenge for us. We're going to try to put together a game plan that will help limit those big plays by Derrick Henry and that offense.”

Extra points

Allen is the only player since at least 1950 to have a statistical line in three games of at least 250 yards passing, 50 yards rushing, at least three TD passes and at least one rushing TD. The third came last week in Los Angeles.

No AFC receiver since 2020 has more than Diggs’ 238 receptions and 2,882 yards receiving.

Miller’s two sacks against the Rams raised his career total to 117.5, 22nd all-time and the most of any active player.

Last week the Bills became the first team since the NFL began tracking punts in 1939 to have a regular-season stretch of three games in a four-game stretch with no punts.

Offensive linemen Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry were teammates the previous three seasons in Tennessee before signing with the Bills in the offseason.

Not only did Robert Woods spend his first four years in the NFL with Buffalo and caught 203 passes for 2,451 yards and 12 TDs, he was also a college teammate of Matt Barkley at USC.

Getting to know … DT DaQuan Jones

Buffalo isn’t quite home for the big defensive tackle, but it’s pretty close, and that was one of the reasons why Jones chose to sign a free agent contract with the Bills back in March.

Jones was born and raised in Johnson City which is near Binghamton, and after starring at Johnson City High School, he went to Penn State and went on to become a fourth-round draft choice of the Tennessee Titans in 2014.

“I wanted to try to be somewhere closer to home,” Jones said of his decision to join the Bills after seven years in Nashville and one in Carolina playing for the Panthers. “I have a lot of family that’s never been to a lot of my games, just being in Tennessee and being in Carolina last year, not a lot of people got to come and see me. It was one of the closest teams to home and at the same time you gotta look at the roster and see what you guys did last year. I definitely wanted to be a part of that.”

Jones recalled that even though Binghamton is 3.5 to four hours away from Buffalo, there’s a huge contingent of Bills fans in the Southern Tier.

“Growing up in Binghamton, I was surrounded by Buffalo fans,” he said. “My first ever (NFL) game was actually a Buffalo Bills game. Been here a couple of times. To me it gives me a very home feeling. It feels very much like home.”

Now, just because he grew up amongst Bills fans, and the first game he attended was in Orchard Park, that doesn’t mean Jones - whose debut in Los Angeles featured three tackles and one QB hit while playing 69% of the snaps - was a Bills fan.

“No I wasn’t a Bills fan, but I wasn’t really into football like that, believe it or not, growing up,” he said. “My high school coaches, they were die-hard Bills fans. They took me to a Bills vs. Denver game when I was in seventh grade. It was quite an experience and something that’s coming full circle, being in year nine and being able to play in Buffalo and that being the first game I’d ever been to.”

That first game happened to be the 2007 season opener which the Bills lost on a last-play field goal, though that wasn’t nearly the most important thing that happened that day. That was the game where Kevin Everett suffered his near catastrophic injury making a tackle on the second-half kickoff.

Jones hasn’t forgotten about his hometown. He opened a restaurant in Binghamton called the Legacy Lounge. “It means a lot because I was one of the fortunate ones that it out of the area and made my situation better for me and my family,” he said. “For me to bring a business back home means a lot because I can offer jobs to people and offer insight a little bit about my life that I’ve gotten to experience.”

One would imagine there will be plenty of folks from Binghamton making the trip to Highmark Stadium for Monday’s home opener.

Here are some things to know about Jones:

Family: He and his wife Alexis have a daughter, Mya, and if she doesn’t keep them busy enough, they also have four dogs.

He and his wife Alexis have a daughter, Mya, and if she doesn’t keep them busy enough, they also have four dogs. Had success against the Bills: Jones has played several games against Buffalo, and he’s had a couple pretty good ones. In 2018 playing for the Titans, he recorded a career-high nine tackles. And last year with Carolina, he had a season-high five stops against the Bills.

Jones has played several games against Buffalo, and he’s had a couple pretty good ones. In 2018 playing for the Titans, he recorded a career-high nine tackles. And last year with Carolina, he had a season-high five stops against the Bills. Favorite vacation spot: Bora Bora.

Bora Bora. Favorite player growing up: Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins.

Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins. Skill he’d like to learn: Play the piano.

Play the piano. Favorite food: Hamburgers.

Hamburgers. Top bucket list item: Travel the world.

Travel the world. Favorite TV show: Last Kingdom.

Last Kingdom. Pre-game ritual: Hot and cold tub, then listen to meditation music.

Blast from the past: Bills vs. Titans

Given the recent history between the Bills and Titans, Monday night’s home opener is certainly pretty juicy, but let’s face the facts here - it falls short on the delicious scale compared to the last time Tennessee served as Buffalo’s opponent in a prime-time home opener on the night of Sept. 3, 2000.

When the 2000 NFL schedule came out, you had to give credit to the league for making Titans vs. Bills the prime-time Sunday Night Football opener, and we all know why.

Eight months earlier, the Titans had inflicted one of the most crushing defeats the Buffalo franchise has ever suffered, the infamous Music City Miracle in the 1999 AFC wild-card game in Nashville.

On a play that remains as illegal today as it was then, the Titans used a forward lateral on a kickoff to spring Derrick Mason for a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown with three seconds left to play, giving the Titans a controversial 22-16 victory.

So yeah, the Bills circled their 2000 opener in the brightest red ink imaginable, and while their 16-13 victory couldn’t come close to avenging what had happened, it was nonetheless a great night at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Steve Christie, who had given Buffalo the lead with 16 seconds left in the Music City Miracle game, kicked the winning field goal in this one from 33 yards with 29 seconds remaining.

And then, if you can believe this, Mason nearly did it to the Bills again as he returned the ensuing kickoff 52 yards to the Titans 49. However, Steve McNair could only move his team to the Buffalo 42, and Craig Hentrich’s 60-yard field goal as time expired sailed wide left.

“Yeah, déjà vu, no kidding,” said Christie of his winning kick. “Obviously you’re excited to be in that position, but you have to keep everything at an even keel. You know they’re going to rush, you know they’re coming in, so you just want to get the ball up and put it through. That one counts, so that’s good. We played well enough to win and this time we got the last three points.”

Doug Flutie had gotten hurt in the first training camp held at St. John Fisher College, so Rob Johnson started for the Bills, just as he had in the previous game. But naturally, the injury-prone Johnson left with a foot injury in the fourth quarter, so it was Alex Van Pelt playing the hero’s role as he hit Eric Moulds for a 36-yard gain to the Titans 20 to set up Christie’s kick.

The Buffalo defense, which had ranked No. 1 in the league in 1999, held the Titans to 172 yards and nine first downs.

“How sweet it is, not revenge, but the victory,” said Wade Phillips. “We showed a lot of heart. A lot of our players gave a little extra when it counted and that made the difference. I was certainly glad to see Alex Van Pelt come in there.

“We got him ready in the preseason and he was ready to come in and do the job. And he got the ball to Eric Moulds and I can’t think of a better guy to have the ball when we needed it. I thought our defense played great. We outplayed them and we won the game.”

