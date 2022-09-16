Record numbers of loggerhead turtles are washing ashore in Texas. Here's what you can do.

Researchers are investigating why a record number of endangered loggerhead sea turtles have washed ashore on the Texas coast, most of which were found dead.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported 282 loggerheads have appeared in Texas between April 1 and Aug. 19 — more than twice the annual average of 109 from 2012 to 2021, according to a news release issued earlier this month. Annual numbers have increased in the past decade.

In the Coastal Bend, about a third of the stranded loggerheads have been found alive, though emaciated, and are receiving care at rehabilitation facilities that have been authorized by U.S. Fish and Wildlife to do so, including the Amos Rehabilitation Keep, Texas State Aquarium and Texas Sealife Center.

Because sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act, rehabilitation facilities must be permitted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife, meet high standards for specialized care and have appropriate experience to treat sea turtles.

Turtles that recover will be released back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Donna Shaver, chief of the Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery at Padre Island National Seashore, said the dramatic increase in loggerhead strandings is “alarming.”

She said participants of the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network, of which she is the Texas coordinator, are on high alert “for the increased influx of incapacitated loggerheads needing immediate rescue and care.”

What is the cause?

Shaver said the increase in strandings may be habitat-related — caused by decreases in prey, freshwater inflows and water quality, as well as contaminated prey and exposure to water with low oxygen levels, known as hypoxic areas.

Infectious diseases, biotoxins and fisheries-related captures have been ruled out as causes.

What should I do if I see a stranded turtle?

A sea turtle seen on a beach or shoreline in Texas either could be sick or injured or could be nesting; loggerheads’ nesting season is from April to September and peaks in June.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife asks those who see a turtle to quickly report it by calling 1-866-TURTLE-5 (1-866-887-8535).

Callers should be prepared to describe where the turtle is located, whether it appears to be dead or alive, and the turtle’s estimated weight or shell length (to determine whether two or more people need to respond).

If possible, callers should stay near the animal to help orient officials and protect the turtle from vehicles or scavengers.

“It takes a lot of coordination among trained, authorized individuals to successfully rescue stranded sea turtles,” Mary Kay Skoruppa, U.S. Fish and Wildlife sea turtle coordinator for Texas, said in the news release. “It is therefore critical that citizens report their sightings immediately, so that rescue efforts can begin quickly.

“Sometimes there are considerable travel distances to remote areas and other rescues may be happening at the same time, so we ask that people be patient after calling to report a stranded turtle.”