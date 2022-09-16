Corpus Christi family honoring son who saved four through organ donation with car show

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
The family of a Corpus Christi man who saved four lives through organ donation after a fatal car accident is hosting a car meet this weekend to honor his life.

Colton Wade died in a car accident on Sept. 18, 2021. As a registered organ donor, he saved four lives through five organs and many more with skin and tissue donations, according to his family.

Colton Wade had donated blood multiple times, said his mother, Jennifer Wade, so she was not surprised to learn he was a registered organ donor when she was approached by the Southwest Transplant Alliance.

The alliance is a nonprofit organ procurement organization that helps coordinate the recovery and allocation of donated organs and tissue across 89 Texas counties.

“We’re just trying to give back to this organization and honor his memory for such a tragedy that it was,” Jennifer Wade said. “We know that it saved four other people, and we’re just trying to kind of pay it back and help them.”

Because Colton Wade had a passion for muscle cars, his family thought the best way to honor him was with a car show.

“We hope to bring more awareness to how important organ donation is,” Jennifer Wade said. “There’s so many people on the waiting list, waiting for organs. … We’re just trying to bring awareness to how easy it is to register and how much it can impact others' lives at some point.”

Colton’s Cars for Life Meet and Car Run will begin at HardKnocks Sports Grill of Padre Island on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m., and continue at 1 p.m. at Colton Wade’s memorial site at the end of Whitecap Drive. The group will then cruise to Stingrays in Port Aransas. Overflow parking will be available at the Seashore Middle Academy.

The group will collect cash donations in Colton Wade’s name, and all proceeds will benefit the Southwest Transplant Alliance.

“They helped us out so much, and in just one of our worst moments in the world, they were very, very helpful, very kind, and they walked us through the process,” Jennifer Wade said. “They helped us just knowing our son is still living on through others.”

Those who cannot attend the meet can donate to the Southwest Transplant Alliance at www.organ.kindful.com.

