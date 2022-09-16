ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Games to watch: Coronado, Abilene Cooper football looking for consistency

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wv1Vr_0hxzeCyE00

One could say the Coronado and Abilene Cooper football teams have a lot in common.

Each squad entered the season with playoff expectations, the Cougars even starting at the 24th-ranked team in Class 5A Division II.

Through three games, it hasn't been rosy for either.

Coronado and Cooper are each 1-2, though their losing skids have been on opposite ends. The Mustangs started with a 20-14 win over Frenship — which has since won consecutive games — while the Cougars just got their first victory.

Each group has reason to believe the preseason hype is warranted. The losses have been close, with flashes shown in defeat. On Friday at Lowrey Field, Coronado and Cooper will see who can start building consistency as district play looms.

"We have similar records, and they've had some battles," Mustangs coach D.J. Mann said about his opponent. "They've had some close games, had a close one with Abilene High. But we're on our own thing right now."

Mann said the team enters the contest with confidence. Coronado held a 24-13 second-half lead before falling to 5A D-II No. 2 Wichita Falls Rider, 28-24. The Mustangs were 3 yards away from a go-ahead touchdown, but the Raiders came up with an interception with 3:17 left that all but ended the game.

"We went toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in the state of Texas," Mann said, "with a team that's picked to win the district with (Abilene Cooper). Hopefully, we just go in believing that we can win. That's what we talk about: You've got to believe. You've got to have heart. You've got to have that will to win. I believe we have it."

It was the second-straight road loss, with Coronado falling 27-21 at Midland High a week earlier. Although happy to return to the confines of PlainsCapital Park, Mann knows the schedule will be off because of the 4 p.m. kickoff.

The weather could be a factor too.

"It's gonna be hot," Mann said. "It's gonna be about 91 degrees out there, and that's when the sun is at its peak. But we start practice at 4:20 (p.m.). We've talked about it, and I think our kids will be ready."

Cooper is coming off a 41-38 overtime win over Class 6A San Angelo Central. The Cougars appeared to find their offense after averaging 13 points in their first two games. Sophomore Daniel Bray finished with 116 yards and a touchdown against Central, part of the Cougars' 257 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Chris Warren ran for 61 yards and hit six receivers on 20-of-29 passing for 117 yards.

"(Cooper's) really athletic," Mann said. "Their quarterback's athletic. They're fast. They've got some receivers that can take a 4-yard catch and take it 90. We have to do a good job of tackling and wrapping up."

Like the Mustangs, last week's result has Cooper confident as well.

“We were finally able to illustrate that when we execute at a higher level and we’re more consistent, we have the capability of moving the football and scoring points," Cougars coach Aaron Roan told the Abilene Reporter-News. "That’s one thing where we grew up.”

On the radar

Floydada (3-0) at New Home (2-1) — The Whirlwinds will look to remain unbeaten against their toughest opponent yet. The Leopards have momentum after winning two in a row.

Frenship (2-1) at Abilene High (1-2) — The Tigers hope to keep rolling against a former district foe. It's the final non-district tuneup for the Eagles, who open against Monterey next week.

Andrews (3-0) at Seminole (2-1) — It's the second consecutive home game that the Indians are facing a district favorite. Seminole's defense is riding high coming off a shutout.

Estacado (1-2) at Levelland (0-3) — The Matadors will try and halt their two-game skid and spoil Levelland's homecoming. The Lobos are trying for their first win since the 2021 opener.

Sudan (2-1) at Seagraves (1-2) — Was the Eagles' blowout loss to Tahoka a bump in the road or cause for long-term concern? Friday will tell how the team responds against an improving Hornets squad.

Abilene Cooper at Coronado

Non-district football

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park

Records: Cooper 1-2; Coronado 1-2

Radio: 97.7 FM

Coverage: Follow @byStephenGarcia and @annierice_photo on Twitter for live updates, with postgame analysis and images at lubbockonline.com.

