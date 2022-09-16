Letter: Lisa Scheller closed a factory in Pennsylvania

After redistricting earlier this year, Carbon County was moved into Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district that also includes Monroe, Lehigh, and Northampton counties. This fall, we will vote to elect our new representative in PA-07. I am new to Pennsylvania and have been reading as much as I can about the candidates. This is the reason why I am writing this letter, I have learned some information that I think is very important for those of us in PA07 to know about one of the candidates, Lisa Scheller (R).

According to news reports and some advertisements that I have seen on television, Lisa Scheller closed a factory quite near us in Lansford, Pennsylvania and shipped those jobs to China. I found more information online stating that Silberline Manufacturing, Lisa Scheller’s company, is opening their third factory in China. Feel free to investigate this yourself—you will find that it is the truth.

Lisa Scheller’s actions were wrong. “American-made” is already a term that is dwindling in relevancy. I worry that we are not doing enough to support American-made products and our American workers. There are far too many companies that care more about making a profit than making things here at home. After all, it is much cheaper to get rich by shipping jobs overseas to factories in places like China, where you can pay workers poverty wages and make millions.

This is why our leaders need to care about supporting Pennsylvania manufacturing – not hanging Pennsylvania workers out to dry by exporting jobs overseas. We do not need leaders like Lisa Scheller, who we cannot depend on to advocate for making things in America. Ask yourself: do you want a congresswoman who puts her company’s profits ahead of our Pennsylvania workers?

I, for one, do not.

Carol Schnaiter, Kunkletown