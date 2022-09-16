ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansford, PA

Letter: Lisa Scheller closed a factory in Pennsylvania

 3 days ago
After redistricting earlier this year, Carbon County was moved into Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district that also includes Monroe, Lehigh, and Northampton counties. This fall, we will vote to elect our new representative in PA-07. I am new to Pennsylvania and have been reading as much as I can about the candidates. This is the reason why I am writing this letter, I have learned some information that I think is very important for those of us in PA07 to know about one of the candidates, Lisa Scheller (R).

According to news reports and some advertisements that I have seen on television, Lisa Scheller closed a factory quite near us in Lansford, Pennsylvania and shipped those jobs to China. I found more information online stating that Silberline Manufacturing, Lisa Scheller’s company, is opening their third factory in China. Feel free to investigate this yourself—you will find that it is the truth.

Lisa Scheller’s actions were wrong. “American-made” is already a term that is dwindling in relevancy. I worry that we are not doing enough to support American-made products and our American workers. There are far too many companies that care more about making a profit than making things here at home. After all, it is much cheaper to get rich by shipping jobs overseas to factories in places like China, where you can pay workers poverty wages and make millions.

This is why our leaders need to care about supporting Pennsylvania manufacturing – not hanging Pennsylvania workers out to dry by exporting jobs overseas. We do not need leaders like Lisa Scheller, who we cannot depend on to advocate for making things in America. Ask yourself: do you want a congresswoman who puts her company’s profits ahead of our Pennsylvania workers?

I, for one, do not.

Carol Schnaiter, Kunkletown

Comments / 25

America First
3d ago

And Susan Wild and her democratic cronies let illegal immigrants into our country day in and day out without regard to our laws to protect our boarder and its citizens. This is grounds for impeachment. In addition, you talk about China, China owns Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. Do your homework, it’s a fact. Also, how’s your 401K doing lately, or your other bills. Inflation highest in 40 years and it will get worse. These are from the democratic policies of Joe Biden, which Susan be Wild support. In addition, check out Allentown where Susan Wild came from. Corrupt as can be. Lots of jail time for people.

Reply(4)
27
Kelly Walker
3d ago

I can't believe that people on here are actually defending her company's move to close the factory in Pennsylvania and open 3 in China. There is no defense of greed; this is just another case of profits over people. You all would be singing a different tune had you all been one of the workers at her company that lost their job.

Reply(2)
7
David Stoner
3d ago

Their are many cases manufacturers have to move off shore to be able to compete as the rising costs of doing business in the U.S. can be crippling between regulations, taxes, higher pay. Most people who buy items at the store rarely look at where it's made anymore but more of the price and Wal Mart us sure proof if this I have always tried to buy American but some fact, most Americans go strictly based on price

Reply
4
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County DA’s surveillance of ballot drop boxes proved successful despite objections | Opinion

Like a lot of Pennsylvanians, I too have been following the situation concerning drop boxes in Lehigh County. As the drama there continues to play out, one thing we have learned is that observers at drop boxes do keep voters honest by ensuring they comply with the law, which states a person can only return his or her own ballot. Oddly enough, this aspect of the election law is often overlooked, even by the Commonwealth’s top executive, Gov. Tom Wolf, when he admitted his wife returned his mail-in ballot during a recent election.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WITF

A new Pennsylvania group formed to meet the growing outdoor industry

A new group will help support Pennsylvania’s growing outdoor recreation industry. Called the Recreation Engagement Coalition, the 50-member group was established by the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Representatives from all industries and corners of the state make up the coalition, including five leaders from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program

Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

These Pennsylvania Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Ten Pennsylvania schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at...
