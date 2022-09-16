Read full article on original website
Related
butlerradio.com
Local Organization to Host Event For Grandparents
A local organization is holding an event for grandparents raising grandchildren later this week in Butler. Case managers, social workers, agency leaders, and other caregivers of children are invited to attend Monday’s event from 10 a.m. to noon at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street. Participants will have the...
Aging volunteers, lack of replacements put Meals on Wheels programs in peril
For about a half-century, Ruth Donnell, 92, and Betty Smith, 89, have packed sandwich lunches and repurposed bread heels to dazzle Freeport Area Meals on Wheels clients with a culinary rarity — homemade bread pudding. “The reason I do it is to help people who haven’t been able to...
butlerradio.com
Return Of Rocky? SRU Fundraising Effort Aims To Bring Back Mascot
A fundraising effort at Slippery Rock University could bring back a much beloved mascot. Rocky, the long brown-colored rock who wore an SRU t-shirt, was retired officially 22 years ago. Now, the university is aiming to raise $22,000 for their scholarship program to bring the mascot back. The university says...
New nurses to get $7,500 bonus to work at Westmoreland Manor
Newly hired nurses will get a $7,500 bonus to sign on to work at Westmoreland Manor in Hempfield, which, like other care homes across the country, is plagued by staffing issues. Nursing aides hired after Sept. 1 will be awarded a $4,000 bonus to work at the county-owned care facility....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Armstrong County Community Foundation to Host Annual Dinner
There’s still time for residents in neighboring Armstrong County to reserve a spot at a dinner planned for next month. The Armstrong County Community Foundation is holding its annual dinner Tuesday, October 11th at the Inn at Lenape Heights. In addition to a dinner of salmon and chicken marsala,...
Latrobe landlords speak out against proposed rental inspection requirements
Landlords who own property in Latrobe aren’t happy about a proposed ordinance that would require all rental units to undergo routine inspections. About a dozen landlords showed up to the city’s council meeting this week to voice concerns over the inspection requirement, which council tabled after mounting disapproval from the landlords.
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Kids will be able to pick up an Apple Tree Life Cycle activity kit on Monday beginning at 8 a.m. in the Children’s Department on a first come, first served basis. Kits can be completed at the library or taken home.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing late summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Summit Township along Herman Road. Patching will be taking place on Saxonburg Boulevard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blooms, butterflies at Allegheny Township business honor late customer
An Allegheny Township salon is paying tribute to a former loyal customer with fondness and flowers. Employees at Fashions Ahead Salon & Grand Day Spa in Leechburg created a butterfly memorial garden this spring in honor of the late Leonard “Lenny” Rocco Calderone. Calderone died suddenly Jan. 16....
butlerradio.com
Local Organizations to Screen Film at Succop Theater
The Butler County Suicide Coalition and Butler VA Healthcare are screening a film as part of Suicide Awareness Prevention Month later this week. The Kevin Hines documentary titled “The Ripple Effect” will be shown on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at BC3’s Succop Theater. Those attending will be...
butlerradio.com
Health Clinic set for Sunday at Rotary Park
A group is holding a health event in a Butler City park later today. The Southwest PA Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA is holding a People’s Clinic and Healthcare Story Speakout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Rotary Park (Corner of Chestnut and West Cunningham). The...
Pennsylvania school district denies that students identify as animals
A Pennsylvania school district is letting the public know that the rumors are false regarding kitty litter boxes and students identifying as various animals in their schools. Homer-Center High School, in Homer City PA, responded to deny rumors going around in the school. The school said they received a lot of phone calls regarding a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home
A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
butlerradio.com
Leanora Harvey
Leanora Harvey, 46, of Butler passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was born in Pittsburg on September 2, 1976, to Robert and Margaret Harvey. Leanora attended Knoch High School. She loved listening to music, campfires, hiking, and her animals. Leanora was known to love her family and friends to the fullest. She was loved and will be forever missed. Leanora was the mother of Alicia Rose, Katelyn Harvey, and Travis Leitem; sister of Denise Porco and Jessica Harvey; and grandmother to Evelyn Rose Stivason. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
Pittsburgh officials working to address homeless encampments
PITTSBURGH — The number of homeless people in the city of Pittsburgh continues to grow, and some of the most visible areas are in the most crowded parts of the city, especially this time of year. One man, who frequently bikes along the North Shore trails, told Channel 11...
butlerradio.com
Florida Man Pleads Guilty In Complex Healthcare Scheme
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to a multi-million scheme that defrauded Medicare and the now-defunct Ellwood City Medical Center. 58-year-old Daniel Hurt will now have to pay nearly $100 million in restitution and forfeit $30 million and his luxury boat for designing the complex fraud scheme. Charging documents say...
September by the River brings out visitors, residents in Freeport
Away from the sound of music and the scent of funnel cake in Freeport’s Riverside Park, Ariel Cypher was working on her chalk art on Fifth Street Saturday afternoon. Cypher of Harrison was among participants in the chalk art celebration that is part of this year’s annual September by the River.
butlerradio.com
Oma Jean “Jean” Baker
Oma Jean “Jean” Baker, 92, of Karns City, passed away peacefully at the family home in Karns City in the company of her loving daughter and son-in-law on Sunday morning, September 18, 2022. Jean was born in Apollo on January 4, 1930. She was the daughter of the...
butlerradio.com
VA Butler Healthcare’s Fall Flu Clinics to Begin on Monday
Flu season is fast approaching and VA Butler Healthcare is offering help to local veterans. A series of ‘Fall Flu Clinics’ begins on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Castle Road facility. An appointment is not required but this session is limited to Vets age 65 and older due to a delay in vaccines.
Comments / 0