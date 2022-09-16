Starting the 2022 college football season 3-0, No.5 Clemson faces their toughest matchup yet in their Week 4 away game against No.21 Wake Forest led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. An undefeated team with a lot to prove, the Tigers’ game against the Demon Deacons is a perfect opportunity for the team to make a statement. Heading into their fourth straight game of the season as the betting favorite, it is the first game of the season that Clemson isn’t a double-digit point favorite. This game is shaping up to be a big one for both teams. Wondering what the lines are looking like for the Tigers matchup with the Demon Deacons? We’ve got you covered with a look at all MGM Sportsbooks lines for Clemson’s Week 4 game. Point spread: Clemson -7.0 Clemson moneyline: -275 LA Tech moneyline: +220 Over/Under: 55.5 Place your bets at BetMGM Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now! Bet Now List Clemson vs. LA Tech: Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game

CLEMSON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO