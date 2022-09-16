Read full article on original website
Florida State made weird college football history beating Louisville on Friday
The Florida State Seminoles will beat anybody, anywhere, on any given day of the week. With the Florida State Seminoles improving to 3-0 on the season, Mike Norvell’s team just did something that has never happened before in the history of college football. No, it was not a scorigami...
ACC Announces Basketball Schedule for 2022-23
Earlier this week, the Atlantic Coast Conference released their men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season. The first conference matchups of the season will take place on Dec. 2, 2022 when Pitt goes to NC State and Wake Forest goes to Clemson. March 4, 2023 will feature the last 7 matchups of the season; NC State being the lone team to not play. The ACC tournament will take place March 7-11, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
FSU Depth Chart vs. Boston College
Florida State released its depth chart on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Boston College. All players who left Friday's contest with injuries are listed and there are no significant changes from last week's projected depth chart.
How the ACC quarterback commits are faring as seniors
Most high school programs are already a quarter to one-third of the way through their football seasons, and in most cases it means quarterbacks are starting to find their groove in an offense. In the ACC, Miami has a pair of quarterback commits in Jaden Rashada and Emory Williams, while...
How every Vols' football head coach fared in second game against Florida
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup. For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University...
Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. USF
The Cardinals look to bounce back when they host the Bulls at Cardinal Stadium.
Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
Clemson and Wake Forest meet up in the ACC opener for both clubs at Truist Field on Saturday in college football's Week 4 action. Both are a perfect 3-0 coming into the game, and Wake is very happy to see quarterback Sam Hartman back in the fold after missing the opener with a medical condition, ...
The current game day betting lines for Clemson vs. Wake Forest
Starting the 2022 college football season 3-0, No.5 Clemson faces their toughest matchup yet in their Week 4 away game against No.21 Wake Forest led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. An undefeated team with a lot to prove, the Tigers’ game against the Demon Deacons is a perfect opportunity for the team to make a statement. Heading into their fourth straight game of the season as the betting favorite, it is the first game of the season that Clemson isn’t a double-digit point favorite. This game is shaping up to be a big one for both teams. Wondering what the lines are looking like for the Tigers matchup with the Demon Deacons? We’ve got you covered with a look at all MGM Sportsbooks lines for Clemson’s Week 4 game. Point spread: Clemson -7.0 Clemson moneyline: -275 LA Tech moneyline: +220 Over/Under: 55.5 Place your bets at BetMGM Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now! Bet Now List Clemson vs. LA Tech: Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game
