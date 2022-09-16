ROCKFORD — When Hard Rock Rockford President Geno Iafrate first sat down in the Coronado Performing Arts Center he was in awe. Then he was puzzled. Iafrate had purchased last-minute tickets to a Queen tribute band and was seated at the very top of the balcony in the historic downtown theater.
ROCKFORD — The longest running art fair of its kind in the Midwest took over Riverfront Museum Park this weekend. The 74th Greenwich Village Art Fair featured juried artists, live music, children’s art activities, vendors selling all types of art and handmade crafts, food trucks, cocktails and other activities. It was held outdoors at the museum park, which includes the Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St.
ROCKFORD — The Tour De North End bike festival returns this Saturday featuring various local businesses, live music and prizes for cyclists. This is the 11th year for the annual event, which highlights the city’s North End neighborhood and draws guests to more than 15 participating businesses. Cyclists...
