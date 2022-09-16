ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100fmrockford.com

‘A great staple’: Greenwich Village Art Fair marks 74th year in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The longest running art fair of its kind in the Midwest took over Riverfront Museum Park this weekend. The 74th Greenwich Village Art Fair featured juried artists, live music, children’s art activities, vendors selling all types of art and handmade crafts, food trucks, cocktails and other activities. It was held outdoors at the museum park, which includes the Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy