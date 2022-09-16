ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Construction on I-77 in Akron to cause overnight ramp closures Friday

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3x3U_0hxzblYu00

Construction on Interstate 77 westbound will include overnight ramp closures Friday evening.

Also Friday overnight, I-76 eastbound between Lakeshore Boulevard and Dart Avenue will be reduced to one lane.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the ramp from I-76 westbound to the I-76/Kenmore Leg, and the ramp from I-76 westbound to state Route 59/Dart Avenue will be closed through 8 a.m. Saturday.

The detour to the Kenmore Leg will be I-76 west/I-77 north to Vernon Odom Boulevard, to I-77 south and to I-76/Kenmore Leg.

Also, the ramp from Main Street to I-76 westbound will be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Overnight closures in Sunday

On Sunday evening at 8 p.m., and continuing through Monday morning at 5 a.m., the following ramps will be closed:

  • Route 8 northbound to Carroll Street. The detour will be SR 8 northbound to Glenwood Ave. to SR 8 southbound to Perkins St.
  • Archwood Avenue to I-77 northbound. The detour will be Archwood Avenue to Arlington Street, to I-76 westbound to Route 8 northbound.

Closures in Akron next week

On Wednesday at 11 p.m., I-77 northbound between U.S. 224/I-277 and Route 8 will beclosed through Thursday at 5 a.m., for bridge beam placement. The detour will be I-277/U.S. 224 westbound to the I-76/Kenmore Leg, to I-76 eastbound to Route 8 northbound.

Also on Wednesday at 11 p.m., the ramp from Archwood Avenue to I-77 northbound will be closed through Thursday at 5 a.m.. The detour will be Archwood Avenue to Arlington Street, to I-76 westbound to Route 8 northbound.

On Friday Sept. 23, at 11 p.m., SR 8/I-77 southbound at the Central Interchange will be closed through Saturday at 5 a.m. for bridge beam placement. The detour will be the ramp from Route 8 southbound, to I-76 eastbound to Kelly Avenue, to I-76 westbound to I-77 southbound.

Comments / 2

Related
wtuz.com

More Lane Restrictions on I-77

Lane closures are expected to continue on Interstate 77 for various maintenance and construction projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 notes the weather-permitting work is between Strasburg and Bolivar. This lane restriction can happen at various times. The area of work is at the existing truck weigh station....
STRASBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot to death in Akron parking lot

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found murdered in an Akron parking lot Sunday morning. The Summit County Medical Examiner said the victim was discovered around 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Flower Court, near E. Lods Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Akron, OH
Government
Akron, OH
Traffic
City
Arlington, OH
whbc.com

Canton Church Celebrates Long History With Marker Unveiling

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day for the congregation of a Canton church on Saturday. An Ohio Historical Marker was unveiled near the dead end of 10th Street NE at Ross Avenue, the former site of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. It’s the first...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron firefighters rescue person, dog from house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said firefighters rescued a person and dog Sunday morning from a house fire. Crews took the victim to a hospital and revived the dog on scene, according to the department. The blaze broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a home in the...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Scene

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Construction Maintenance#I 76 West#I 76 Kenmore Leg#Carroll Street#Glenwood Ave#I 277
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 4 injured after 3-car crash in Wayne County

BAUGHMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and several others were injured Saturday night in a three-car crash in Wayne County. The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on State Route 57 north of Fulton Road in Baughman Township. According to the highway...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire heavily damages home in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
ELYRIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WKYC

Tractor-trailer overturns in Wayne County, driver life flighted

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned early Friday morning in Wayne County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy