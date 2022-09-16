ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginians will be eligible for state tax rebate this fall

By Laura Peters, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
 3 days ago
RICHMOND — Come this fall, some Virginians may be eligible for a one-time tax rebate.

The rebates — $250 if they filed individually and up to $500 if they filed jointly — would be available for those who filed taxes by Nov. 1 and have had a 2021 tax liability.

Starting Sept. 19, taxpayers can go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check their eligibility for this one-time tax rebate, a release said.

Rebates are being processed as "first in/first out," the release said. Those who filed by July 1 should expect rebates to arrive in late October. Those who filed between July 1 and Nov. 1 will receive rebates within four months of when they filed.

Those who received a state tax refund by direct deposit this year will most likely receive the rebate by direct deposit into the same bank account. All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebate by paper check in the mail, the release said.

"As Virginians face high inflation and prices coming from policies set in Washington, these one-time tax rebates will help families lower the cost of living," Governor Glenn Youngkin said in a release. "Past administrations have overtaxed Virginians and by returning taxpayer money to Virginia's taxpayers we are ensuring that hard working Virginians get to keep more of their paycheck during these difficult economic times."

If you owe money to Virginia or another state or local agency, Virginia will use the tax rebate to clear that debt before sending any to the taxpayer, the release said. If the taxpayer owes more than the amount of the rebate, Virginia will send a letter explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt as well as contact information for the agency that was owed, the release said.

Laura Peters is the trending topics reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Or a good feature? You can reach reporter Laura Peters (she/her) at lpeters@newsleader.com. Follow her @peterslaura. Subscribe to The News Leader at newsleader.com.

The News Leader

The News Leader

