ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Checking in with resident concerns for 2022 election: Where The News Leads

By Akhil Ganesh, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjIl5_0hxzbiuj00

Hello, and welcome to Where the News Leads! This weekly series will be centered around some of the stories we've written here at The News Leader.

It can be a space for us to respond to your comments and questions, drop cool tidbits that we had to cut from stories, or just look ahead at what's coming up in the Shenandoah Valley.

On this special edition, we recap what we learned at the Staunton local candidate forum on Tuesday held by the Staunton Democratic Committee at Tempest Bar and Lounge. We first check in with residents and ask them what their most important issues are heading into November's election, and then cover what each candidate for city council and school board had to say about each topic.

More from Tuesday's candidate forum:Election season in full swing: Takeaways from Tuesday's candidate forum in Staunton

This is part of our ongoing coverage of the 2022 elections, and we'll have plenty of more information to help voters make informed decisions heading into the polls. Be sure to check out last week's edition of Where The News Leads to get more information on platforms for school board candidates.

More on school board race:Contextualizing the Staunton School Board race: Where The News Leads

More on school board candidates:Staunton, Waynesboro will have contested races for school boards in November

More on city council candidates:Six candidates are running for three open seats on Staunton City Council. Here's who they are.

—Akhil Ganesh is the Government Reporter at The News Leader. You can contact him at aganesh@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @akhildoesthings.

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Lieutenant governor engages farm women at annual leadership conference

HARRISONBURG—A keynote speech became a lively agricultural advocacy forum at the annual Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Conference recently in Harrisonburg. Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears discussed the status of Virginia agriculture and forestry, and then took the opportunity to learn from experts in the room—hundreds of Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
1061thecorner.com

CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Augusta County sees COVID spike

A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Staunton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Waynesboro, VA
Staunton, VA
Government
UV Cavalier Daily

BLACK STUDENTS: An Open Letter from Black U.Va.

To University President Jim Ryan, the Board of Visitors, the University Police Department and University administration,. We, the Black students of the University of Virginia, do not trust you. This University continues to struggle to address its historical engagement in racism and discrimination. In spite of this, we continue to strive for academic excellence while dealing with attacks on our physical persons. The University administration not only fails to keep us safe, but also actively impedes our ability to take measures to protect ourselves by withholding crucial information from our community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating homicide near 3rd St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 3rd Street NE. CPD says the homicide happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, September 17. The department has yet to release any other details in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding is asked to call...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checking In#School Board Election#Election Local#Tempest Bar#The Staunton School Board#Staunton City Council
WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
AGU Blogosphere

Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg

This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Axios Richmond

10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond

Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Pizza Marketplace

Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia

Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CPD investigating shooting off Hydraulic Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic Road and Cedar Hill Road. One person was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Middletown woman charged with fleeing deputies

A Middletown woman is in trouble after fleeing from Shenandoah County authorities over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person parked along side of a driveway and inhaling something in the Mount Olive area. Deputies report as they approached the vehicle in question, Natasia James...
MIDDLETOWN, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

2K+
Followers
933
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy