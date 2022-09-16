MILFORD — As the city continues to grow, so does the need for housing, and one local grassroots group sees accessory dwelling units as part of the solution. All in for Milford — an alliance of community leaders and neighborhood group — has called on the Planning and Zoning Board to revise its regulations to make ADUs more attractive for homeowners to create, while in turn bringing more housing options to those in need.

MILFORD, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO