milfordmirror.com
Milford group backs accessory dwellings to boost housing options
MILFORD — As the city continues to grow, so does the need for housing, and one local grassroots group sees accessory dwelling units as part of the solution. All in for Milford — an alliance of community leaders and neighborhood group — has called on the Planning and Zoning Board to revise its regulations to make ADUs more attractive for homeowners to create, while in turn bringing more housing options to those in need.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
milfordmirror.com
Milford sees spike in new businesses: ‘Good news for the future’
MILFORD — The city is well on its way to exceeding last year’s 507 new business starts, according to Julie Nash, Milford’s director of economic and community development. Nash said as of July 2022, Milford had seen 469 new businesses come into the city. “We have doubled...
milfordmirror.com
At $16M, Lost Acre Farm in Warren is Litchfield County’s most expensive listing
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Overlooking Lake Waramaug in the Litchfield County town of Warren is a nearly 232-acre property owned by the same family for the last 70 years. Now up for sale for $16 million, its listing makes it the highest-priced Litchfield County property currently on the market.
milfordmirror.com
Food insecurity in CT higher this year amid inflation, expiration of child tax credit, survey shows
Food insecurity in Connecticut has increased in 2022, new survey data shows, amid a rise in inflation and the expiration of federal benefits such as last year's enhanced child tax credit. According to a recent survey from the New Haven-based nonprofit DataHaven, 17 percent of Connecticut adults have been unable...
milfordmirror.com
Lisa Brinton (opinion): Open primaries or election reform? CT needs both
Roughly 41 percent of voters in Connecticut do not identify with either major party and are excluded from the primary process. We lag most states in election reform such as open primaries, equal ballot access, early in-person voting or ranked choice. Both parties claim and counter-claim a desire for fairer and freer elections — yet ignore reforms that would increase turn-out, improve proportional representation and tamp down party extremism.
milfordmirror.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 3): Greenwich loses some support, but remains a decisive No. 1
So if Shelton beats Ridgefield by 41, and if Greenwich gives up 42 to the Tigers (while scoring 49), and if you’re one of the 24 voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll, where do you rank them, dear CIAC observer?. If you’re five of those voters, you...
milfordmirror.com
Mack truck dealership proposed for Milford's Old Gate Lane
MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is being proposed at the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., have proposed using the 43,960-square-foot building located at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. The plans go before the Planning and Zoning Board at its meeting on Sept. 20.
milfordmirror.com
Sandy Hook parents who won $49M want Texas judge to punish Alex Jones for ‘rampant' trial misconduct
NEWTOWN — The parents of a slain Sandy Hook boy who won $49 million in defamation damages from Alex Jones argue in new court papers that their “enormous verdict” would have been larger if not for the “serial abuses” and “rampant misconduct” by Jones and his attorney.
