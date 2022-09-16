ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford group backs accessory dwellings to boost housing options

MILFORD — As the city continues to grow, so does the need for housing, and one local grassroots group sees accessory dwelling units as part of the solution. All in for Milford — an alliance of community leaders and neighborhood group — has called on the Planning and Zoning Board to revise its regulations to make ADUs more attractive for homeowners to create, while in turn bringing more housing options to those in need.
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice

Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
Milford sees spike in new businesses: ‘Good news for the future’

MILFORD — The city is well on its way to exceeding last year’s 507 new business starts, according to Julie Nash, Milford’s director of economic and community development. Nash said as of July 2022, Milford had seen 469 new businesses come into the city. “We have doubled...
At $16M, Lost Acre Farm in Warren is Litchfield County’s most expensive listing

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Overlooking Lake Waramaug in the Litchfield County town of Warren is a nearly 232-acre property owned by the same family for the last 70 years. Now up for sale for $16 million, its listing makes it the highest-priced Litchfield County property currently on the market.
Lisa Brinton (opinion): Open primaries or election reform? CT needs both

Roughly 41 percent of voters in Connecticut do not identify with either major party and are excluded from the primary process. We lag most states in election reform such as open primaries, equal ballot access, early in-person voting or ranked choice. Both parties claim and counter-claim a desire for fairer and freer elections — yet ignore reforms that would increase turn-out, improve proportional representation and tamp down party extremism.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mack truck dealership proposed for Milford's Old Gate Lane

MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is being proposed at the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., have proposed using the 43,960-square-foot building located at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. The plans go before the Planning and Zoning Board at its meeting on Sept. 20.
MILFORD, CT
