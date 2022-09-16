Read full article on original website
Rich Earth opens “pee-cycling” depot in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rich Earth Institute is hosting the grand opening of a urine-recycling depot at the Rockingham Recycling Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Join Rich Earth at this event to learn how Rockingham area residents can now bring both their pee-cycling and recycling to the Center.
Zilpha Mae (Hilliard) Thompson, 1943-2022
CHARLESTON, Vt. – Zilpha Mae Thompson of Charleston, Vt. died on Sept. 12, 2022 after a long illness, at home with her husband George and son Randy at her side. Zilpha was born May 19, 1943 in Bennington, Vt. to the late Kenneth and Dorothy Hilliard of Manchester, Vt.
Political candidates discuss views at Bi-State forum
MONTPELIER, Vt. – Seven Vermont Senate, Congressional, Gubernatorial, and Lt. Gubernatorial candidates attended Bi-State Primary Care Association’s virtual Candidate Forum on Sept. 14, 2022. The Bi-State Primary Care Association notified all qualified candidates filed with the Vermont Secretary of State for these four elections. The finalists of the Aug. 9 Vermont primaries were invited to participate in the Sept. 14 Candidate Forum.
