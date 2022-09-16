Young gun Addy Gaido adding firepower to Georgetown volleyball resurgence

Is Georgetown volleyball back?

Time will tell, but the early signs look good.

After two years of barely missing the playoffs in a loaded district, the perennially strong program is off to a 2-0 start in District 23-5A play after a 25-20, 25-9, 25-13 road sweep of Pflugerville.

The Eagles played an extremely tough nondistrict schedule — 19 of their 30 opponents were Class 6A schools — and longtime coach Jenny Richardson hopes that pays off with district success and a playoff run.

“I would venture to say this was the hardest nondistrict schedule we’ve ever had,” she said. “We waterboarded ourselves a bit with that schedule, but we knew that we needed to pinpoint our errors quickly and needed to pinpoint who our starting eight was. We might be tore up a bit mentally from it, but tonight it looked like we had fun. Ultimately, this is high school sports and a game, so having fun is kind of what it’s all about.”

Georgetown (16-16) doesn’t appear to have many weaknesses.

Senior setter Katelyn Stengle runs an offense flawlessly and can hit when needed — she was second on the team in hitting Tuesday with five kills — and the Eagles have plenty of hitting options with Victoria Guyton, Sophia Jazesf, Claire Mitchell, Mckenzie Bernard and Isabella Casanova, among others.

Libero Ellie Quiroz, who had 18 saves, does a good job of pacing the back-row defense to set up Georgetown’s offense.

“Our passing to setting is a strength,” said Stengle, who recorded 17 assists and nine digs. “I know I can go to set the ball and our passers have me. And every hitter on the court I know can put the ball down. … We have a big range of ages from seniors to sophomores, and we all find a way to get along and help each other with things even off the court. Our chemistry is great — and that just makes everything play so much better.”

But Georgetown’s biggest weapon is 6-foot-5 sophomore Addy Gaido.

A sure-fire future Division I player, Gaido fired 11 kills Tuesday and already has more than 270 shots and 45 blocks on the season.

“Addy is just a stud,” Richardson said. “She can hit the (tar) out of the ball and serve the (tar) out of the ball — she’s just got a checklist of things she can do right now, and I’m glad she’s wearing a Georgetown jersey.”

Placed in a friendlier district for this two-year cycle, the Eagles seem almost guaranteed to make the postseason. But Richardson said they won’t take anything for granted after missing playoffs the past couple of years — something that’s been a point of motivation for the seniors.

“Sadly and awesomely, it’s all we talk about,” she said. “Your senior year is going to be the experience that you choose to prepare for and choose to have. You have to choose to do the correct things in practice, you have to choose to have fun, and you have to choose to get your butt down on defense. Our girls have done a really good job of preparing to get here, and I really like this senior class — they’re fun to be around, and they’re good.”

Pflugerville (11-23, 1-1) should also be in the hunt for a postseason spot.

Middle Ava Roberts is a force at the net, while hitters Camden Fredrickson and Hannah Diaz — who led the Panthers with seven kills — are threats on offense and solid defenders on the back row.

However, the way things played out Tuesday, Georgetown looks poised to battle Hendrickson for the district title.

No matter what happens in that regard, Stengle said the Eagles will be playing Nov. 1 — the first day of the volleyball playoffs statewide.“We are going to playoffs this year — 100%,” she said.