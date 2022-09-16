ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Carrollton native to Commodore Navy Submarine Squadron Twenty

KINGS BAY, Ga. – Submarine Squadron Twenty held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Sep. 16. Capt. Eric Cole relieved Capt. John Cage as the squadron’s commodore, in a ceremony held at the base chapel. Rear Adm. John Spencer, previous commander of...
The Citizen Online

Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
The Citizen Online

3 candidates make their announcements to run for Post 3

With the controversial Post 3 Councilwoman Gretchen Caola having left both Peachtree City and her council post, five men have stepped up to convince city voters to let one of them take her place. The five are Phil Crane, Mark D. Gelhardt, Sr., Kenneth Hamner, Clint Holland and Kevin Madden.
thecitymenus.com

Tanner Acquires West Georgia Ambulance

Tanner Health System has completed its purchase of West Georgia Ambulance, ensuring emergency medical care remains headquartered in Carroll County. Established in 1977 by Steve Adams, West Georgia Ambulance employs more than 60 people, including 27 full-time paramedics and 20 full-time emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Other staff work in support services, including fleet maintenance and billing. The company also employs several part-time paramedics and EMTs.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 17 Best Restaurants in Decatur Square, GA

Decatur is a small, hip, and happening city, just six miles from the bright lights of Atlanta, making it a great location to stay in Georgia. Decatur Square is the perfect place to go if you are a foodie in Georgia. It is a beautiful place to visit if you are looking for great restaurants in Decatur.
nypressnews.com

A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Indian Restaurants in Decatur Georgia

Decatur, Georgia, is a city in DeKalb County that has a pleasant, small-town vibe and is worth a visit if you need to get away from the rush and bustle of the big metropolis. It also has many good restaurants, including various Indian restaurants that serve both traditional and modern food.
The Citizen Online

County tech competition returns Dec. 3

The popular Georgia Educational Student Technology Competition (GASTC) Fayette technology competition returns December 3, 2022 at Rising Starr Middle. GASTC Fayette is an annual technology competition for students in the Fayette County Public School System. Winners from each of the categories will advance to the West Georgia Technology Competition in January 2023.
WSB Radio

Officials say I-285, GA-400 interchange reopened for travel

ATLANTA — A new exit and new lanes reopened at the Interstate 285 and Georgia State Road 400 interchange Sunday evening. Drivers on I-285 eastbound will have a big change to navigate if trying to get to Glenridge Drive or GA-400 northbound or southbound. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke...
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
KSLTV

Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
WSB Radio

Georgia at Missouri kickoff time set

ATHENS--------- The Saturday, Oct. 1, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Missouri in Columbia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be televised by the SEC Network according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 25-3. ©2022 Cox...
