FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
gradickcommunications.com
Carrollton native to Commodore Navy Submarine Squadron Twenty
KINGS BAY, Ga. – Submarine Squadron Twenty held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Sep. 16. Capt. Eric Cole relieved Capt. John Cage as the squadron’s commodore, in a ceremony held at the base chapel. Rear Adm. John Spencer, previous commander of...
The Citizen Online
Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
The Citizen Online
3 candidates make their announcements to run for Post 3
With the controversial Post 3 Councilwoman Gretchen Caola having left both Peachtree City and her council post, five men have stepped up to convince city voters to let one of them take her place. The five are Phil Crane, Mark D. Gelhardt, Sr., Kenneth Hamner, Clint Holland and Kevin Madden.
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
thecitymenus.com
Tanner Acquires West Georgia Ambulance
Tanner Health System has completed its purchase of West Georgia Ambulance, ensuring emergency medical care remains headquartered in Carroll County. Established in 1977 by Steve Adams, West Georgia Ambulance employs more than 60 people, including 27 full-time paramedics and 20 full-time emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Other staff work in support services, including fleet maintenance and billing. The company also employs several part-time paramedics and EMTs.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 17 Best Restaurants in Decatur Square, GA
Decatur is a small, hip, and happening city, just six miles from the bright lights of Atlanta, making it a great location to stay in Georgia. Decatur Square is the perfect place to go if you are a foodie in Georgia. It is a beautiful place to visit if you are looking for great restaurants in Decatur.
Clayton News Daily
ON THE MARKET: Large family home on 5th green of Georgia National Golf Course
This all brick, two story home sits on approximately one acre in a quiet cul-de-sac on the 5th green of the Georgia National Golf Course. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Walking into the home, you’ll find a two story foyer and great room with two sets of...
Contractor who hand-built bridge in 1800s becomes first Black man honored at Stone Mountain Park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park is honoring an African-American for the first time in its history. Washington W. King built a wooden bridge by hand in Athens in the 1800s. The bridge is now being moved to Stone Mountain Park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the...
Controversial civil war and confederate store leads neighboring business to relocate
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A longtime business in Kennesaw is relocating because of a controversial civil war and confederate store. Eaton Chiropractic has been around since 1992, but the owner just sold the building and has plans to relocate. “We decided we just couldn’t stay here anymore. We decided...
nypressnews.com
A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.
Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
Monroe Local News
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Indian Restaurants in Decatur Georgia
Decatur, Georgia, is a city in DeKalb County that has a pleasant, small-town vibe and is worth a visit if you need to get away from the rush and bustle of the big metropolis. It also has many good restaurants, including various Indian restaurants that serve both traditional and modern food.
2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the third dog, a toy Yorkshire Terrier named Princeton.
The Citizen Online
County tech competition returns Dec. 3
The popular Georgia Educational Student Technology Competition (GASTC) Fayette technology competition returns December 3, 2022 at Rising Starr Middle. GASTC Fayette is an annual technology competition for students in the Fayette County Public School System. Winners from each of the categories will advance to the West Georgia Technology Competition in January 2023.
Officials say I-285, GA-400 interchange reopened for travel
ATLANTA — A new exit and new lanes reopened at the Interstate 285 and Georgia State Road 400 interchange Sunday evening. Drivers on I-285 eastbound will have a big change to navigate if trying to get to Glenridge Drive or GA-400 northbound or southbound. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
The Citizen Online
Burglars steal tools worth $7,000 from Tesla showroom construction site in Fayetteville
A construction crew working to install sheetrock at the old Haverty’s Furniture store on North Glynn Street in Fayetteville, expected to be the new Tesla showroom, had their efforts interrupted when they arrived on Sept. 12 to find that up to $7,000 in tools had been stolen over the weekend.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
KSLTV
Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live
ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
Georgia at Missouri kickoff time set
ATHENS--------- The Saturday, Oct. 1, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Missouri in Columbia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be televised by the SEC Network according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 25-3. ©2022 Cox...
