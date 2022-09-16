Read full article on original website
IGN
Site 4 Collectibles
Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna.: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains all the main collectibles in Site 4 - Landfill Dreamland.
IGN
Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards
Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
IGN
Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming
Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
IGN
Thingamabobs, Gadgets, and Gizmos
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so.
IGN
10/10 Scores: What Makes a Game Worthy to You?
What does a 10/10 video game mean to you? Which games are worthy of such a score? You’re likely to get very different answers to those questions depending on who you ask. After all, gamers are an endlessly diverse group that comes at this shared hobby from countless different perspectives that appreciate everything from from Call of Duty to Stardew Valley, Minecraft to God of War, mobile games and VR, and many others. We all have our favorite genres and our own ideas about what makes them great. That also means that, somewhere out there, someone hates your favorite game and believes with absolute certainty that you’re crazy for enjoying it. That difference in taste is a fact of life when it comes to evaluating any form of art – be it games, music, movies, painting, sculpture, dance, or countless others – where beauty is in the eye of the beholder and one person’s trash is another’s treasure.
IGN
Trophy Guide
The Last of Us' PlayStation 4 release includes 1 platinum trophy, 7 gold trophies, 9 silver trophies and 7 bronze trophies. [1]Here are all the trophies in the PlayStation 4 release of the game:. The Last of Us Trophy Guide. It Can't Be For Nothing. Collect all Trophies. Look For...
IGN
Genshin Impact 3.1 Events
Genshin Impact 3.1 events revolve around Sumeru and Mondstadt. Participating in these events will net you primogems, hero's wit, and other rewards! This Genshin Impact guide will cover every event in the upcoming version update, with links to detailed guides for how to complete them and what rewards each of them offer.
IGN
How to Get and Use Conch Shells
This page contains information on how to obtain Conch Shells in Splatoon 3, and how they can be used to earn free rewards. Conch Shells are a new item that only appear during Splatfests, and in the run-up to the events known as a Sneak Peak. Conch Shells are tokens...
IGN
Best Temtem Guide
Your journey in the world of Temtem will be challenging but do not worry, we got you covered! We prepared a list of the best Temtem to help you out. Please be aware that this list is focused on the Temtem story campaign and depending on the activity you do the effectiveness of those Temtem may vary! For a list of all Temtem you can find in the Airborne Archipelago visit our List of All Temtem page!
IGN
What Made House of the Dragon Composer ‘Geek Out’ | IGN State of Streaming 2022
Ramin Djawadi is one of the busiest composers around, but he made time to join IGN State of Streaming 2022 to talk with our Streaming Editor David Griffin. They discuss how House of the Dragon sounds different than Game of Thrones, how his approach to composing for Iron Man in the MCU is actually kind of the same as composing for a dragon on HBO Max which is ALSO kind of the same as his approach to video game scores like Gears of War. Plus what it’s like to work with rock legend Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine!
IGN
Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN
The Wandering Village - Review
Zürich-based developers Stray Fawn Studio’s new city-building simulation game comes with a twist – you build a village on the back of a giant, wandering creature called Onbu. The objective is to build a settlement and “form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus” as the game describes it – as the world around is littered with poisonous lands. This makes The Wandering Village a unique and challenging game – not only do you have to manage your village, its inhabitants, resources, food production and the like – but you also must pay close attention to the creature and take care of it.
IGN
House of the Dragon: What Queen Alicent's Actions Mean for the Coming War
Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way." Don't forget to check out our review, too!. Hooooo boy, there's nothing like a Westeros wedding. The pageantry. The delicacies. The blood-curdling screams. Too bad there's not a Seven Kingdoms version of Vegas, right? For those who just want to get the ceremony over and done with.
IGN
New Game Plus
New Game Plus was added to Horizon: Forbidden West in Update 1.14 on June 2nd 202. New Game + allowing players to replay the game with all of the skills, equipment and resources from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game + playthrough.
IGN
Rebuild the Valley: Glade of Trust
The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Rebuild the Valley: Glade of Trust quest. Speak to Scrooge McDuck and he’ll say that the Glade of Trust needs rejuvenating. In order to do so, he asks that you place down 10 pieces of furniture in the Glade of Trust.
IGN
RGG Studio Boss Explains Why Yakuza Series Has been Retitled Like a Dragon in the West
Yakuza is a name that has become well-known in western territories like the U.S., but in Japan it has traditionally been titled Ryu Ga Gotoku, which roughly translates to “Like a Dragon.” Now, with the announcement of three new Like a Dragon games, it appears that the Yakuza name is being retired for good.
IGN
GTA 6: Alleged Leaks Showcase Female Protagonist, Return of Vice City Locations and Much More
It appears that several clips of what appears to be the much-anticipated game from Rockstar, GTA 6 have allegedly leaked online. These clips give us a peek at what to expect from the next title of the iconic video game franchise. The alleged leaks originated from a post on GTAForums...
IGN
The Last Of Us:Left Behind Walkthrough
Welcome to The Last of Us: Left Behind. This expansion takes place both before and during The Last of Us' main campaign, so if you haven't played the base game, it's better to first head over there so you understand more about the game's world and characters. You can check out our walkthrough for the main story for details on each of its 12 chapters.
IGN
Left Behind Collectibles
Welcome to The Last of Us: Left Behind collectibles page. Below, we'll list all of the collectibles that can be found throughout this prequel expansion. If you're looking for a specific collectible type, you can go ahead and skip straight to our Left Behind Artifacts or Left Behind Optional Conversations pages.
IGN
Warpaws - Announcement Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Warpaws, an upcoming real-time strategy game where dogs and cats duke it out in a lighthearted alternate world using WWII-inspired armaments. Warpaws is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Q1 2023.
