Effingham County elementary schools plan to have school resource officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon Effingham County’s youngest scholars, those in elementary schools, will have school resource officers on campus making sure they’re safe just in case of an emergency. “It could happen here just like it did in Uvalde, Texas.”. As children walk these halls, adults like...
Chatham County police to activate new school zone speed cameras
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department will be activating new school zone speed cameras on Monday. The cameras are located near St. James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. They will be activated one hour before the start of school, will remain active throughout the school day and until one hour after the final school bell.
Fundraiser held to help Chatham Co. teacher with stage 4 thyroid cancer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Misty Selph is a Chatham County teacher that’s been diagnosed with rare, stage 4 thyroid cancer. The only person that can treat it is a specialist at the MD Cancer Institute in Houston, Texas which comes with a large cost. But the community isn’t letting...
Registered nurse discusses National Suicide Prevention Month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone - regardless of age, gender or background. These thoughts often indicate more serious issues worthy of attention. Suicide can often be the result of an untreated mental health condition. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and with that in mind, Alison...
Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
Police in Savannah shut down interstate ramp following afternoon crash
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 4:25 p.m.: The ramp has reopened. Initial report: Police in Savannah have shut down the ramp to I-16 from I-516 after a vehicle went off the road Monday afternoon. Savannah Police say the ramp closure in Garden City will...
Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries
Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
Authorities in Bulloch County say 46-year-old man shot by elderly homeowner, hospitalized
BROOKLET, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Investigators in Bulloch County say an elderly homeowner shot a man who was being aggressive towards him in his own home. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday regarding the incident that happened Saturday around 7 p.m. on Old River Road South, in Brooklet.
Tybee Island Fire Department operating as emergency medical service
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Since July the Tybee Island Fire Department has officially been operating as an emergency medical service in the state. This means the crew carries lifesaving medicine and new equipment that they weren’t licensed to carry before. Special Operations Captain, Matt Bowen, says having these...
3 displaced in kitchen fire on 61st St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were displaced following a kitchen fire in Savannah over the weekend. On Sunday evening around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at an apartment in the 100 block of East 61st Street. The fire was contained to the stove area and the flames activated […]
One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation...
Chatham County interstate closure advisory
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
Evans Memorial holds fundraiser to raise money for hospital
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One rural hospital in our area just wrapped up a fundraiser, raffling off a car as a way to bring income. As rural hospitals struggle around the country, folks at Evans Memorial think they might have found a “vehicle” to raise money and awareness.
Savannah police officer arrested and fired following domestic-related incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department fired an officer following a domestic-related incident that occurred earlier this month. Police say, Keith Lemarcus Roland, 23, has been employed with SPD since March 2020 and was assigned to the Central Precinct. Savannah police were notified of a domestic dispute involving...
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office experiencing staff shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many law enforcement agencies, the Effingham County Sheriff’s office is also dealing with staff vacancies. Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says he has only half the jail officers and deputies he needs here at Effingham County Sheriff’s Office limiting some of their efforts. “It’s difficult....
City of Beaufort joining regionwide affordable housing trust
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Areas of Beaufort and Jasper county are coming together to combat the affordable housing crisis in the Lowcountry. In the last week, the city of Beaufort agreed to join a region-wide affordable housing trust. The intergovernmental agreement will dedicate millions of dollars to solutions across the Lowcountry over the next decade.
Heavy police presence spotted in downtown Savannah Friday morning
WJCL 22 spotted a heavy police presence in downtown Savannah early Friday morning. Crowds of officers were seen near the intersection of W. 40th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. We're asking officers what happened at the scene.
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
Savannah police officer arrested Monday in connection to domestic dispute
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Police Department (SPD) officer was arrested on Monday. Police charged Keith Roland, 23, with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. According to the arrest report, this is in connection with a domestic dispute. WSAV is working to learn more and we’ll bring that to you when it becomes […]
Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022. Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.
