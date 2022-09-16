Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO