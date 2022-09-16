ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports
Syracuse.com

Virginia vs. Syracuse Football odds and betting preview for CFB Week 4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. These teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far in the 2022 NCAAF season, with the Syracuse Orange unbeaten at 3-0 after wins over Louisville, Connecticut and Purdue. The Virginia Cavaliers’ 2-1 record does not look a lot worse, but it has been much more of a struggle for them, with an opening win over Richmond followed by a heavy defeat to Illinois and a narrow victory over Old Dominion. Let’s check out the odds and our best bets for Friday night’s ACC matchup.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score vs. Purdue

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 32-29 victory against Purdue on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Purdue_Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Purdue’s penalties give Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
localsyr.com

Auburn High School celebrates 1970-’71 undefeated football team

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sports, especially high school sports, are rooted in tradition. Friday night at Auburn High School they celebrated a tradition that was over 50 years in the making. During halftime of the Watertown v.s. Auburn game members of the class of ’71 and players from the...
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

It’s hard to find a bowl projection that excludes Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s 3-0 start has put the Orange on nearly everyone’s bowl radar. There’s good reason for that. SU is one of four teams that have grabbed two wins against Power-Five competition through the first three weeks of the season (Georgia, Florida State and Penn State are the others).
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy