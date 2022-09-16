Read full article on original website
We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 2? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 2 of high school football is behind us, and there were a host of players who made their presence known over the weekend. Syracuse.com readers now have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. This week’s poll will close at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Syracuse football game vs. Wagner is slotted for an evening kickoff, will stream on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — By the time Syracuse football heads into its Week 6 bye, it will have already played four coveted night games in 2022, the same amount it did in the entire 2021 season. The Orange hosts Wagner for its homecoming game at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 inside...
Teams beginning to make their mark (4 things we learned from Week 2 in Section III football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 2 is in the books, and we learned even more about Section III football. Teams put on offensive clinics, top teams were knocked off and new teams emerged as threats. Here are four things we learned about Section III football over the weekend:
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse, among 7 unbeatens, is giving the Atlantic Division even more teeth
Syracuse, N.Y. — The race for the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte will begin to heat up over the next three weeks. In that span, Clemson plays Wake Forest and North Carolina State. Wake Forest and N.C. State each play Florida State, too.
Axe: Syracuse football is on the brink of raising expectations for the 2022 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — With nine games left on the schedule, it’s not time to turn up the dial of expectations just yet for Syracuse football’s 2022 season. But you have to admit things are starting to feel different around this team.
HS roundup: Cazenovia field hockey on 3-game win streak
The Cazenovia girls field hockey team is on a roll, winning its third straight game of the season, 5-1 over Homer in an Onondaga High School League contest on Monday.
HS football roundup: 2 very different CNY games each end with over 100 points scored
One of Saturday’s high-scoring football games was an 8-man football rout and the other was a nail bitter between longtime rivals. Both games, however, ended with combined scores well over 100 points.
Watch: Westhill-South Jefferson game full of spectacular, long-distance touchdowns (video)
There were seven touchdowns scored in Friday night’s game between Westhill and South Jefferson, and almost every one was a jaw-dropper. There were long runs, long passes and a really long kickoff return. In the end, Westhill prevailed, 27-20.
Virginia vs. Syracuse Football odds and betting preview for CFB Week 4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. These teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far in the 2022 NCAAF season, with the Syracuse Orange unbeaten at 3-0 after wins over Louisville, Connecticut and Purdue. The Virginia Cavaliers’ 2-1 record does not look a lot worse, but it has been much more of a struggle for them, with an opening win over Richmond followed by a heavy defeat to Illinois and a narrow victory over Old Dominion. Let’s check out the odds and our best bets for Friday night’s ACC matchup.
Syracuse football wide receiver Isaiah Jones is likely out for the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost another player from its depth chart due to a game injury. Wide receiver Isaiah Jones is “probably done for the year,” SU coach Dino Babers said during his Monday press conference. Jones was holding his right arm while being helped...
Watch: Baldwinsville girls soccer rallies for 2-1 win over Elmira (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville girls soccer team trailed 1-0 at the 20-minute mark of the first half of its game with Elmira on Sunday. That’s when Nicole Pelletier took over. The Bees’ sophomore scored two goals in two minutes later in the half to give Baldwinsville a 2-1 lead.
Syracuse football box score vs. Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 32-29 victory against Purdue on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Purdue_Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Purdue’s penalties give Syracuse...
HS football roundup: Westhill punter, defensive stop on final possession seal victory
Solid special teams play and a defensive stop in Thursday’s Class B matchup with South Jefferson all but guaranteed Westhill would start this season with a perfect 3-0 record. After stopping South Jefferson with a minute left in the game, the Warriors got the ball back and took a...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 32-29 victory against Purdue on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Syracuse receives AP Top 25 votes for first time in 2022 following last-second win over Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a thrilling, last-second win over Purdue on Saturday, Syracuse football received AP Top 25 votes Sunday. Seven AP voters had the Orange on their ballots. It’s the first time SU has appeared in any capacity in the poll so far this season. It has already received votes the past two weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
How many people were in the Dome for Syracuse football’s wild win vs. Purdue?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Purdue went down to the wire in a thriller on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The fans who came were treated to a fourth-quarter classic, with four lead changes and a combined six touchdowns in the decisive quarter. The Orange (3-0, 1-0...
Syracuse’s win vs. Purdue came down to the wire. These 4 non-scoring plays had big impacts on the outcome
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 32-29 win over Purdue on Saturday was a game of seconds and inches. Though it will be remembered for a 42-point fourth quarter that saw four lead changes, there were moments scattered throughout the game that increased the need for the high-intensity conclusion that occurred.
localsyr.com
Auburn High School celebrates 1970-’71 undefeated football team
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sports, especially high school sports, are rooted in tradition. Friday night at Auburn High School they celebrated a tradition that was over 50 years in the making. During halftime of the Watertown v.s. Auburn game members of the class of ’71 and players from the...
Watch: Baldwinsville returns kickoff 86 yards after setting up to defend onsides kick (video)
The Baldwinsville football team had a 19-point lead late in its game with Liverpool on Friday night. The Bees put nine players on its hands team, expecting an onsides kick from the Warriors. However, Liverpool kicked the ball deep, leaving Baldwinsville’s Kaleb Paul to run back to his own 14-yard line to pick up the ball.
It’s hard to find a bowl projection that excludes Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s 3-0 start has put the Orange on nearly everyone’s bowl radar. There’s good reason for that. SU is one of four teams that have grabbed two wins against Power-Five competition through the first three weeks of the season (Georgia, Florida State and Penn State are the others).
