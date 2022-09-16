Georgia man dead, EMS workers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure at home

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. — Three emergency medical services workers in Thomson, Georgia, are recovering after a fentanyl exposure.

On Wednesday, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services responded to Heritage Villas on Noble Street in Thomson.

Investigators believe there was a fentanyl overdose that left one man dead and another man in medical distress.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that when EMS arrived, they found the two men inside the home.

Three of the EMS personnel who had been in contact with one of the men started having symptoms associated with possible fentanyl exposure.

One of the two men inside the home died. The three medics were taken to local hospitals for treatment and released later in the day.

The other man who was inside the home remains in treatment. The GBI is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The preliminary investigation from the GBI showed evidence associated with fentanyl use was found inside the home.

A GBI medical examiner will do an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

