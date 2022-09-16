ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia man dead, EMS workers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure at home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WuTAK_0hxzWpjh00

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. — Three emergency medical services workers in Thomson, Georgia, are recovering after a fentanyl exposure.

On Wednesday, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services responded to Heritage Villas on Noble Street in Thomson.

Investigators believe there was a fentanyl overdose that left one man dead and another man in medical distress.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that when EMS arrived, they found the two men inside the home.

Three of the EMS personnel who had been in contact with one of the men started having symptoms associated with possible fentanyl exposure.

One of the two men inside the home died. The three medics were taken to local hospitals for treatment and released later in the day.

The other man who was inside the home remains in treatment. The GBI is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The preliminary investigation from the GBI showed evidence associated with fentanyl use was found inside the home.

A GBI medical examiner will do an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 29

Anthony Pitzer
3d ago

the Biden administration is allowing this poisonous drugs to get into are country with his open border policies with 300 people dying a day from overdose Biden knows that the Mexican cartels and the Chinese are doing this a the American public what is wrong with this man and his administration we the people deserve better from are government it could be one of mine or yours next time?.

Reply(9)
25
Sharon Prince
3d ago

if EMS employees followed standard protocol, they should have been wearing gloves anyway, so confused as to how they were 'exposed'.

Reply(2)
9
TruthBeTold
3d ago

I'm not saying it isn't true but I'd like to see evidence that it truly was exposure that put the ems workers in the hospital. The cop that claimed it was found not be true. Iirc it was more of a panic attack from extreme anxiety/stress after realizing he was handling the drug after being informed constantly about its lethality.

Reply(10)
4
Related
Aiken Standard

Georgia man killed in Aiken County crash

A Georgia man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Aiken County. Paul E. Marsh Jr., 45, of Martinez, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma after his vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch along the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road Sunday afternoon.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Woman missing from Keysville found

#Update | BCSO says Kacey has been found. BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 34-year old Kacey Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18th at 7:30 a.m. on GA-305 in Keysville, Ga. Police say Kacey was walking toward the Keysville Community […]
KEYSVILLE, GA
WJBF

Arrest made, suspect sought in TW Josey homecoming shooting

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Jamel Robinson, while another person has been detained in connection with a shooting incident. Robinson is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds, and Possession of a Firearm during the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Ems#Heritage Villas#Gbi#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WJBF

Report of shots fired at Josey High School Homecoming

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the campus of Josey High School. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:24pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Crash involving RCSO under investigation by Georgia State Patrol

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday evening, Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a crash involving Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies. The incident happened at Bobby Jones Expressway and Peach Orchard Road. Officials say a car hit an unmarked law enforcement car occupied by four FBI Task Force Officers and Richmond Deputies. The […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man wanted for aggravated assault after shooting on Josey High campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. 19-year-old Jamel Robinson is wanted in connection with a shooting on the Josey High School campus Saturday evening.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia

Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
CORNELIA, GA
13WMAZ

Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A defendant has been convicted of a 2018 fatal stabbing that left the victim with dozens of wounds. The stabbing two days after Thanksgiving claimed the life of Damien Jenkins, who was left in a pool of his own blood in the 1700 block of Mill Street, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
187K+
Followers
128K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy