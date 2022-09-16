Despite losing Ozzie Albies for the regular season in his first game back from injury, the Braves have bigger concerns. The Atlanta Braves just got their second baseman Ozzie Albies back from an injury before he immediately was sidelined again. Though this is concerning, it may not be their worst situation, as the Braves have Vaughn Grissom in tow.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO