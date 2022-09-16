Read full article on original website
Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War
Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
HOA demands veteran remove flagpole with US, Army flags
A U.S. Army veteran in Huntsville, Alabama is battling with his local homeowner’s association (HOA) over whether his American and U.S. Army flags can continue to fly outside his home, a new report revealed this week. Army National Guard veteran Anthony Hudnell and his wife, Dr. Jill Hudnell, are...
Congress Cmte: ‘Remove Confederate names from Army, Navy academies’
A Congressional commission said last week that the names of men affiliated with the Confederate States of America should be removed from West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. The...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's House race is costliest of 2022. Meet the Army veteran running against her.
Democrat Marcus Flowers will face Republican firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in November. The U.S. House race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District is the costliest this election cycle. Money may not be enough to help Flowers prevail against Greene in one of the state's deep red districts.
Congressional commission recommends the US Navy rename two ships with names tied to the Confederacy
The US Congressional Naming Commission is recommending the US Navy rename two ships whose names have ties to the Confederacy: the USS Chancellorsville and the USNS Maury, commissioners said Tuesday.
Lawmakers Seek Answers on Pentagon’s Role in Deadly Airstrike
A new congressional caucus called on Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III Thursday to disclose details of the U.S. role in an airstrike that killed more than 160 Nigerian civilians at a displaced persons’ camp, including many children. The group, known as the Protection of Civilians in Conflict Caucus,...
National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December
Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
Top enlisted Marine gets an official home at historic DC barracks
MARINE BARRACKS, Washington ― In mid-1979, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps John R. Massaro had an assignment. His boss, then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Barrow, had tasked his senior enlisted officer with delivering recommendations before the senior enlisted Marine’s fast-approaching retirement. The now 92-year-old, 8th...
VA to toxic-exposed veterans: File your claim now
Toxic-exposed veterans with one of the illnesses presumed to be caused by their service should immediately file their claim and visit their nearest VA Medical Center or Veterans Center to seek medical care and get into the VA medical system.
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military
While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
Arlington’s Confederate Memorial should go, commission says
The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery should be dismantled, a panel of officials recommended on Thursday in their third and final report on renaming U.S. military bases, buildings, streets, and monuments that honor the Confederacy. The Naming Commission, which was established by the 2021 Defense Authorization Act to address...
The Untold Story of the Japanese Americans Who Fought in World War II
During World War II, thousands of Japanese Americans fought for the U.S. against Japan, now their story is finally being told
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
Report finds more veterans have committed suicide than the VA previously reported
A new study has found that the Department of Veterans Affairs report on military veterans’ deaths by suicide was previously underreported in several states.
US honors 82,000 missing service members on National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Every year on the third Friday of September, America observes National POW/MIA Recognition Day, as a day of recognition for those missing servicemen and women who never returned home from the battlefield. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s (DPAA) current estimates, more than 81,600 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War,...
Lee, Roy lead GOP letter to Army demanding answers on unvaccinated soldier restrictions
FIRST ON FOX: Republican lawmakers on Thursday sent a letter to the Secretary of the U.S. Army, urging the service to immediately rescind its policy requiring Army officers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel. Texas Rep. Chip Roy, Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson spearheaded the...
The 31 Presidents Who Served in the Military
When the 117th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2021, only 91 – more than one-sixth – of its members were veterans, the lowest number since at least WWII, according to the MilitaryTimes. Serving in the military was once considered essential to attaining higher political office, especially the presidency, and most of America’s chief executives have […]
Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are voting this week on changes to a 19th century law for certifying presidential elections, their strongest legislative response yet to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. The vote to overhaul the...
Herbert Jacobson killed during WWII attack on Pearl Harbor buried
The family of a US sailor killed at Pearl Harbor have finally been able to see him laid to rest, 80 years after the World War Two attack. Herbert Jacobson was buried in Arlington National Cemetery after modern forensic testing allowed his remains to be identified. To finally know what...
Long, slow decline of the US military's all-volunteer force puts America in danger
The U.S. military’s all-volunteer force (AVF) is slowly dying. In the five decades since conscription ended, the AVF produced the high-quality force it promised. In conflict after conflict, the more-experienced, better-motivated, and professional U.S. troops dominated the battlefield. Today, however, the armed services are struggling to meet their recruiting...
