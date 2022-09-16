Read full article on original website
NME
3D Realms’ ‘WRATH: Aeon of Ruin’ to leave Early Access in 2023
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, the retro-inspired FPS from KillPixel and publishers 3D Realms and Fulqrum Publishing finally has a release date, and is set to leave Early Access in Spring 2023. Currently in Early Access, and set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4...
‘Modern Warfare 2’ Killstreaks list
Modern Warfare 2 is now available as a beta for players to get a taste of the new game. Multiple modes and maps are available, as well as some of the Killstreaks that will be included at launch. Killstreaks are an important thing to consider as you play, given that they can easily turn the tide of a match.
‘Rise of the Triad’ is getting a remaster next year
Rise of the Triad, the 1995 FPS from Apogee Software, is getting a brand new lick of paint in Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition. Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in early 2023, and is being created by Apogee Entertainment, New Blood Interactive and Nightdive Studios.
‘Modern Warfare 2’ best M4 attachments and loadout
Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, with a brand new set of maps, suite of weapons and a revised gunplay system. As always, working out which weapons ate worth your time can be tricky here, and that’s before you start considering the best attachments and load outs. The M4 is back, and is dependable as ever, but you’ll want to know how to set it up.
