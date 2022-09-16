Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, with a brand new set of maps, suite of weapons and a revised gunplay system. As always, working out which weapons ate worth your time can be tricky here, and that’s before you start considering the best attachments and load outs. The M4 is back, and is dependable as ever, but you’ll want to know how to set it up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO