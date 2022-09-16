Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Bucks Sign, Waive Alex Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo, was recently acquired by the organization in a G League trade, and presumably is on his way to the Wisconsin Herd. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Alex Antetokounmpo, 21, is...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Picked L.A. Over Raptors & Suns
Dennis Schroder reunites with the Los Angeles Lakers after a terrific performance for Germany at the 2022 EuroBasket. Schroder’s NBA career took a turn for the worse after the playmaker left the Lakers in 2021. The guard signed with the Boston Celtics only to get traded to the Houston Rockets in the middle of the season, a few months before the Celtics played the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Knicks Reportedly Signing Recent Toronto Raptors Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing Svi Mykhailiuk. The four-year veteran has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors over four seasons in the NBA.
NBA Mock Trade: Miami Heat Send Center Depth to Oklahoma City Thunder
Could the Thunder and Heat make a trade before the start of the season that would bolster Oklahoma City’s center depth?
Yardbarker
Report: Suns making Jae Crowder available on trade market
One starter from Phoenix’s 64-win team last season could soon be cleaning out his locker. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Monday on “NBA Today” that the Suns are having some active trade talks, primarily centered around forward Jae Crowder. Windhorst adds that Crowder is available on the trade market right now.
NBA Star's Bold Tweet About Kirk Cousins
On Monday night, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. During the evening, Portland Trail Blazers star Josh Hart tweeted about Cousins.
RELATED PEOPLE
Could The Miami Heat Make A Play For The Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan?
The Heat could reportedly make a move for DeRozan
Cardinals: What is Tyler O’Neill’s future with St. Louis?
Tyler O’Neill was supposed to be the third fiddle to Goldschmidt and Arenado, but now his future is in question. The St. Louis Cardinals came into the 2022 season with high expectations for their offense, due in large part to the emergence of outfielder Tyler O’Neill. Like many...
NBA Legend Praises Atlanta Hawks Backcourt
Former Atlanta Hawks guard and NBA legend Jamal Crawford praised Trae Young and Dejounte Murray on Twitter.
Yardbarker
JB Bickerstaff: Cavs Trade For Donovan Mitchell A ‘No-Brainer’
He already had to do it, but now that Donovan Mitchell is on board, Bickerstaff will need to become even more creative. The Cavs’ backcourt now consists of Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, and Darius Garland, a returning All-Star himself. Make no mistake, this makes Bickerstaff’s job a little more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF・
FanSided
284K+
Followers
537K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0