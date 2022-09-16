ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wayne Martin
3d ago

not saying I wouldnt love to get some help,but Pennsylvania has been sitting on billions in surplus cash and only wanna offer assistance when its election time..

Duke
3d ago

This needs to be passed every other state is receiving help this has gone on long enough an we have been waiting for this help republicans need to pass this we are struggling

Glenn Gordon
3d ago

Republicans want to curb spending? Do they know that PA is one of the few states not getting a stimulus? My grocery bill for just basic items was over $100 when it was $50 not that long ago. This divide Between democrats and Republicans is ridiculous. We all need the money.

iheart.com

Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households

Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
