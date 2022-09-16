Read full article on original website
Related
Pat Sullivan: How to take care of patio furniture at the end of summer
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, Sept. 22 is the first official day of fall, but we still have mid-80s in the forecast in the days ahead in central Indiana. With summer coming to a close, the time of enjoying the outdoors on the patio furniture will eventually end as the colder weather ensues.
WISH-TV
Lawrence Community Gardens wins ‘Love Thy Neighborhood’ People’s Choice Award
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The votes are in, and Lawrence Community Gardens has been named the winner of the Love Thy Neighborhood People’s Choice Award!. The Love Thy Neighborhood Awards celebrate the people and organizations that are transforming their neighborhoods and making a difference in their communities. The initiative was started in 2017 by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, also known as LISC Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
1 motorcyclist dies from crash near Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passenger on a motorcycle has died on the city’s south side after a crash with a Jeep, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, the crash happened early Sunday morning outside of Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital at South Emerson Avenue and...
Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located an injured man in a nearby […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
Current Publishing
Student’s cookie designs find sweet success in Carmel
Carmel resident Paige Mangum discovered she loved cookie design when she was 9 years old while helping her grandmother decorate the sweet treats. “I have always loved art in a variety of forms, whether it’s painting, illustrating, writing, making jewelry, but this artistic endeavor is a lot more tasty than drawing,” the Carmel resident said. “Growing up, my, grandma, Jill Cooke, would always set out cookies for my cousins and I to decorate for fun over the holidays. My very first paying job was in June of 2021 for a bridal shower of a family friend looking to give me my first big break. She joked that I could hang up her picture when I opened my first bakery. I was positively ecstatic at the prospect of earning money for an activity that I was so passionate about.”
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police […]
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
Life of woman fatally shot at daycare honored during vigil
The family, friends and Co-workers of Krystal Walton came together on Sunday evening to honor her life.
WISH-TV
Indiana state gas tax to drop another 2 cents in October
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will fall another two cents in October, due to falling gas prices. On Oct. 1, the tax will be 22 cents per gallon. The rate will have fallen 7.4 cents since the beginning of August. In August, the gas tax reached its...
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
Parents, students concerned after alleged attack on Warren Central student
Students and parents are upset and concerned after a Warren Central Student says she was badly beaten by her classmates.
IMPD: Man hit, killed by semi on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed by a semi truck on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning, IMPD said. Shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday morning after a person died in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s near-west side. Shortly before 5 a.m., a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Lafayette Road near West 34th Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police...
WISH-TV
Hamilton Heights School district fully staffed with bus drivers
ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton Heights school district is fully staffed with bus drivers despite other central Indiana school districts facing driver shortages. Of the 2,291 students that Hamilton Heights serves, around 1,200 students ride the bus during the week for school. For the last two weeks, the public school district serving northern Hamilton County hasn’t had to worry about not being able to get their kids to and from school.
WLFI.com
Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
Pictures show impact of plane crash at Delphi airport
DELPHI, Ind. – The debris of a plane crash at the Delphi airport in Carroll County makes it looks like it’s a miracle everyone survived. The Delphi Fire Department put 4 pictures on their Facebook page. At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they posted crews were on the scene of a plane crash that […]
1 critically hurt after stabbing, altercation Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was critically hurt after an altercation led to a stabbing an a north side bar early Sunday morning. Police were called to “Kassebaum Bldg” on Guildford Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. When police arrived, they located a victim who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical […]
Comments / 0