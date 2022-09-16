Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Barcelona consider Jorginho; Man Utd eye Oblak
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Jorginho, Jan Oblak, Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku, Milan Skriniar and more.
Wolves 0-3 Man City: Players ratings as City sweep 10-man Wanderers aside
Player ratings from Manchester City's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool & Man Utd in £30m battle; Tielemans future
Transfer rumours from Saturday, including stories on Youri Tielemans, Milan Skriniar, Joao Gomes, Jude Bellingham and more.
Jules Kounde reflects on Chelsea & Man City interest before Barcelona move
Jules Kounde opens up on his decision to join Barcelona over Chelsea and Manchester City.
Aston Villa 4-3 Man City: Daly debut brace decides seven-goal WSL thriller
Rachel Daly scored twice as Aston Villa condemned Man City to an opening WSL defeat.
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Antonio Conte suggests Tottenham not ready for Premier League title challenge
Antonio Conte has seemingly played down Tottenham's chances of winning this season's Premier League title despite their fast start to the campaign.
Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United can't develop during international break
Erik ten Hag says he doesn't have enough players remaining at Manchester United during the international break to develop his side.
Brentford 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Player ratings from Brentford 0-3 Arsenal.
Brighton confirm appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach
Brighton have named former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach to replace Graham Potter.
Arsenal name 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri on bench vs Brentford
Arsenal have named 15-year-old midfielder Ethan Nwaneri on the bench for their trip to Brentford on Sunday.
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos claim derby win
Player ratings from the Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make Mbappe decision; Chelsea eye Kane swap deal
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Erik ten Hag, Romelu Lukaku, Jude Bellingham & more.
Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Player ratings as substitute Son ends drought with hat-trick
Match report and player ratings from Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Leicester.
Cristian Romero names his choice for the two best defenders in the Premier League
Cristian Romero has named Virgil van Dijk and Lisandro Martinez the best defenders in England.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 8
The best goals from gameweek 8 of the Premier League.
