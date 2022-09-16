Read full article on original website
Eugene Wavra of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner Officiating and Deacon John Bruggeman. Burial will be held at St. Dorothy Catholic Cemetery, Dorothy, MN.
2 Shotguns Reported Stolen This Weekend in Thief River Falls
Two reports of shotguns stolen over the weekend in Thief River Falls. A Remington 20 gauge shotgun was reportedly taken from the 200 block of Kendall Avenue North. Police responded to the call just before 7am Saturday. A Winchester 12 gauge shotgun was reportedly taken from a vehicle on the...
Weekend Traffic Stop Ends with One Man in Custody
A Crookston area man is in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Timothy Michael Buchanan, (41) had a warrant out of Polk County when he was stopped by police on the 1500 block of 3rd Street East. According to the police report, Buchanan “fled on foot & when caught, gave a fictitious name”.
One Dead in Kittson County ATV Accident
A Kalstad man is dead following an ATV crash Saturday in Kittson County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Brian Leroy Anderson, (47) was killed when he lost control of the eastbound 2009 Arctic Cat 550 ATV he was driving in Deerwood Township. According to the State patrol report, Anderson...
